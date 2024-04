16-year-old DKU student wins top prize at international 3D vision conference – News

Shiran Yuan, a 16-year-old student from Duke Kunshan University, won the best paper award at this year's International Conference on 3D Vision in Davos, Switzerland. At the Keystone Event for the Advancement of Optical Sensor Technology, which ran from March 18 to March 21, Yuan presented a groundbreaking research paper that uses tensor decomposition to improve visual accuracy while making the best use of computing power. The event brought together researchers from top universities such as Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University and ETH Zurich, but Yuan's work stood out because it used a new way to develop imaging models that can be used in a variety of situations. The corresponding author of the newspaper and co-beneficiary of the award was Dr. Hao Zhao, an assistant professor at the Institute of Intelligent Industry at Tsinghua University. Yuan, who started at Duke Kunshan when he was just 13 years old, said the liberal arts education and the opportunity to learn with students and scholars from around the world have helped him greatly. Yuan said, I got to where I am now with the help of Duke Kunshan's unique blend of flexibility, support and international perspectives. “I had access to a wealth of academic resources and the opportunity to interact daily with leading researchers from diverse backgrounds. Yuan has been able to delve into various disciplines over the past three years, with a particular focus on Applied Mathematics and Computer Science. The faculty and students at Duke Kunshan University come from about 70 different countries. Yuan also thanked Dr. Kaizhu Huang, who was his Signature Work project advisor and professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at DKU, for his careful guidance in many areas, such as learning the latest technologies, understanding academic protocols, and developing methods of scientific research. . The student said Huang's love of learning has always inspired him. Signature work is an important part of DKU's new, innovative undergraduate curriculum. Requires students to independently research an original topic and use creative thinking, problem solving to answer important real-world questions. Yuan and Huang are reviewing another academic paper on tensor termination that they hope will be accepted by a top international journal. Yuan has already completed all of his degree requirements, a year ahead of schedule. He plans to attend Duke University for a master's degree in engineering. “Science is constantly pushing the boundaries of possibility, and I'm excited to see where science takes me next,” Yuan said.

