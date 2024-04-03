Middle East latest: 'Mistaken identification' leads to deadly strike on aid workers – as tributes are paid worldwide | World news

The aid workers killed in yesterday's Israeli attack were three Britons, a Pole, an Australian, a Canadian-American with dual citizenship and a Palestinian.

The three Britons – John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby – were military veterans providing security for the World Central Kitchen relief mission.

Mr. Chapman and Mr. Kirby were ex-Royal Marines and Mr. Henderson was an Army veteran.

They worked as private security contractors for UK-based firm Solace Global.

Chapman, 57, was a married father of two who had only been in Gaza for a few weeks, The Sun reported. There were no further details about Mr. Kirby or Mr. Henderson.

Families and friends of some of the other victims have spoken to various media around the world. Here's some of what they said.

Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, was killed in the attack.

She was born in Melbourne and worked for eight years in an Australian bank before moving to help work with World Central Kitchen five years ago.

Her social media showed visits to help people in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Romania and Haiti.

One of her colleagues at World Central Kitchen, Dora Weekly, recalled being invited to walk the Hollywood red carpet for an Emmy-nominated charity documentary.

“I remember taking a picture of her in a dress, saying, 'Keep this forever,'” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Because I'm usually sweaty and running, and I'm in Pakistan or Afghanistan” or, you know, she could be anywhere, and never with her hair brushed or makeup on.

“She worked all hours, gave her all and believed in helping people who were less fortunate.”

Damian Sobol was the 36-year-old Polish man who died.

He had studied hospitality in the Polish city of Przemysl and had been on aid missions in Ukraine, Morocco, Turkey and – for the past six months – Gaza.

Marta Wilczynska, of the Free Place Foundation, which partners with World Central Kitchen, described him as a “truly extraordinary guy”.

Ms Wilczynska met Mr Sobol on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border shortly after Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

She said he spoke English well, was a translator and a skilled manager who could organize work under any circumstances.

“Always smiling, always helpful, he loved the job. I felt like I had a brother in him,” she added.

Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 27, was Palestinian and had worked for World Central Kitchen as a driver and translator since the beginning of the year, relatives said.

He had been a successful businessman who had traded with Ukraine, Egypt, China and others, said his brother Abdul Razzaq Abu Taha.

His work made him known to the Israeli side, which helped coordinate and approve to assist the World Central Kitchen team in unloading the ship.

Mr. Abu Taha had hoped to marry and his mother was looking for a wife for him, his brother said, adding: “He was supposed to get married if the war didn't happen.”

Abdul said he received a final call from Saifeddin shortly after the aid crew had unloaded their food in Gaza, telling him they were done and he was going home.

After the strike, Abdul had tried to call his brother, but a stranger had picked up the phone saying: “I found this phone about 200 meters away from the car. All the people inside have been killed.”