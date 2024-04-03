New data shows an increase in the number of pre-teens sharing sexually explicit images

New data shared with Prime Time shows a sharp increase in children being found to have received and shared sexual images of themselves. Most of the children found to be doing this were pre-teens.

Figures released by Hotline.ie say 4,322 sites with self-generated child sexual abuse material were reported in 2023, up from 325 in 2020.

Hotline.ie investigates and reports sites to gardaí on behalf of the Department of Justice. “Some of the websites reported to us have had over ten thousand images on them,” added a statement from the site.

The hotline describes the images as being “determined to meet the threshold of unlawfulness under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998”.

The data shows that 53% of the images are shared by 8-12 year olds, while the rest are 13-17 year olds.

Girls made up 97% of the images shared.

On Monday, Education Minister Norma Foley said new media and online regulator Coimisin na Men had informed her of a “sharp increase” in compromising self-created images of a sexual nature between the ages of seven and at 10 years old. .

The minister said this was because adults were using social media apps to groom children, often pretending to be another child, and then blackmailing them after providing compromising images.

Victims of such care say it has had a major impact on their lives.

Orla Stewart lives in Oldcastle, Co Meath, and is now in her early 20s. She was groomed online at the age of 10.

At the time, she says she was socially isolated after her family had moved to France. She sought out the company of other children online and befriended a boy she realized was her own age.

After they had interacted on Facebook and Skype, he asked her to send nude images of herself. She initially refused but he threatened to end the friendship.

Thinking she could trust him, she then sent three photos. This error immediately prompted threatening behavior and requests for more images.

“He told me if she didn't keep sending more images, he was going to send them to all my family and friends,” she recalled. For the next two and a half years almost every day her online abuser made endless demands.

“He would actually video call me and ask me to do a bunch of things during the video chat,” she told Prime Time.

“The content would change from day to day. It would be nude photos or it could be nude videos, and doing things in those videos. It would really vary from whatever he wanted that day.”

As a result, her mental health improved.

“I started self-harming. I had suicidal thoughts and even attempted suicide on several occasions. I was admitted to a psychiatric unit on two occasions before my parents knew about it. When my mother eventually found out, I told her on the way to in the hospital,” she said.

Orla Stewart

With the intervention of her parents, the abuse stopped and the individual was reported to the police in three jurisdictions: France where it began, Wales where it continued while receiving psychiatric treatment, and Ireland.

Gardaí discovered the man was in his 20s and could tell from his profile that his online “friends” were exclusively young women.

Dr Maggie Brennan, Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Dublin, says the new hotline.ie data is consistent with data collected about online abuse of younger children in other jurisdictions.

“This is consistent with the massive increases we have seen with our closest neighbors across the water in terms of the representation of children under 10 featured in highly sexualized self-abuse and self-generated material. It also corresponds to international trends”, she said.

Dr Brennan says it is a reflection of the fact that younger and younger children are getting access to smartphones and other devices.

While images are typically shared on social media apps, where the image disappears from the sender's phone but can be saved on the recipient's screen — initial contact can begin on “almost any digital platform where a child resides, unless it's high-content and large. moderate”.

“For example, it can happen on platforms like Roblox, like gaming platforms, where every one-to-one chat facility is enabled,” Dr Brennan said.

She also says that server-based gaming communities on platforms like Discord are a common context in which adult strangers befriend children.

One worrying development is that some social media apps have design features that may suit adult privacy but hide the fact that content is being shared. This makes detection and monitoring much more difficult for parents and guardians.

Dr Maggie Brennan

For example, an app designed for sending photos and videos securely and privately has an icon similar to the calculator app that comes preinstalled on most phones. The similarity means it would not be easily detected by parents.

Assistant Professor Maggie Brennan says she would like to see our internet regulator Comisin na Men take a tougher stance on enforcing the principles known as “Security by Design”.

“For example, the Australian Electrical Safety Regulator has issued a set of principles that it is asking technology providers to sign up for, which are the 'Safety by Design principles,'” she said.

It requires app design features to be certified as suitable for children and child protection friendly. Dr Brennan says it is something that is on the “regulators' work program to come forward over the next few years”.

Separately she says there is a range of very important new legislation at European level that will guide Ireland's national legislation in the future.

“There are a number of proposals about how platforms can essentially take stricter measures to prevent the abuse and exploitation of children on their platforms. Where this falls down is where this privacy versus child protection debate comes into play. .”

Orla Stewart says she knows which side of the argument she comes out on.

“Personally, for me, it would be a case of no phones until adolescence, at least. If you really want to give a child a smartphone, have as many restrictions as you can on it.”

“Children are curious. They want to make new friends,” says Orla. “All their friends are making friends online. It's such a dangerous world and predators are everywhere. And they're so smart. They know what they're doing. It's generally not the first time they've done it. “

You can watch Prime Time's coverage of the issue on RT Player here.