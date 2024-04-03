Good news, readers! Goldendale is making news in Hong Kong!
Recently, a story about the February 20th Goldendale City Council meeting appeared on a website called BNN Breaking. Its slogan is the People's Network. Located in Hong Kong. The story was actually a fairly comprehensive report on the meeting, citing discussion of a 1912 city water supply agreement.
The story appeared under an old but surprising photo of Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer. You know, because he works for the City of Goldendale. Yes, you were kidding, but it reveals the depth of knowledge about Goldendale shown by the website. There isn't even a caption identifying Songer under the photo.
Here's how the story unfolded:
At the last meeting of the Goldendale City Council, a historic agreement from 1912 resurfaced, sparking discussions over the city's water supply and the eligibility of certain landowners to access this essential resource. Meanwhile, the police chief reports an unusually busy month, highlighting the challenges and resilience of small towns.
The site obviously didn't follow the Associated Press (AP) style, which most media outlets do, by writing Police Chief in the middle of a sentence when it should be in lowercase. Strange, but some media outlets have their own house style, which The Sentinel does. But they used the word simultaneously, so kudos to the dictionary.
The author of the story was revealed to be one Wojciech Zylm. Wait, wasn't that one of the Oompa Loompas in Willy Wonka? If there is such a person, apologize for the joke. But it is very unlikely that a man wrote the story.
BNN Breaking was launched in 2022 by an Indian-Asian American business named Gurbaksh Chahal. None of the Oompa Loompas. The site has been accused by many media pundits of being an aggregator site that aggregates content from other legitimate news sources and uses artificial intelligence to generate much of its content, pulling from published sources.
In the case of this story, the copy was almost certainly created by our reporters excellent coverage of the city council meeting. But the site took Rodger Nichols' copy and rewrote it quite convincingly, to be honest, and passed it off as original.
Another telltale sign of this being bogus is the simple fact that a town council meeting in a small town in rural Washington state doesn't make compelling reading for a Far Eastern audience. One has to imagine that readers in China (okay, Hong Kong, but let's face it, Hong Kong is no longer the sole bastion of freedom from mainland China it once was) are unlikely to be reading about Goldendale water rights over their coffee in the morning and go. , Oh, they are finally being resolved!
One can also imagine that the paranoia of Communist China might cause someone there to read this story and be offended by some of these comments. Oh good.
Lou Marzeles is the publisher and editor of The Goldendale Sentinel.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.columbiagorgenews.com/opinion/commentary-goldendale-is-international-news/article_f6b8cbc0-f137-11ee-b269-479a75b14149.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
