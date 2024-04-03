Prairie Harm Reduction cuts hours amid funding crisis, overwhelming need





A Saskatoon center that helps homeless people and those living with addiction is reducing its hours because staff can't keep up with the growing number of people who need help. “This was an incredibly difficult decision. It's not one I was hoping to make this year, but the reality is with hundreds more people in need of services, our building and our staff currently can't handle it,” said Kayla DeMong , executive director. of Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR). PHR is reducing the hours at its drop-off center and supervised drug consumption site. The drop-in center supports people who have nowhere else to go, while the drug use site aims to prevent fatal overdoses and related health complications, such as infections or HIV transmission. These services will only be available from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM CST starting May 1, 2024, instead of 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM CST. “We have seen, in the last few months, an increase in demand from over 200 new individuals accessing services, which requires us to have a lot more staff on site,” DeMong said. “Our daytime staff need more capacity and more support to deal with the volume of people, and for the evening staff we're looking at maybe six to seven full-time positions needed to manage that with which we are dealing with.” DeMong said the supervised consumption site and drop-off center are funded through donations and fundraising efforts. It has $65,000 to operate this year, but it actually needs more than $450,000. The reduced hours will come at a cost that goes beyond finances, DeMong said. “At this time, our evening staff are following multiple overdoses at night outside the building. When the safe consumption site is closed, no one is going to be there and that's a really scary thing to try and to agree.” FRIEND | Saskatoon supervised drug use site cuts hours due to lack of funding: Saskatoon supervised drug use site cuts hours due to lack of funding Prairie Harm Reduction, a supervised consumption site and sales center, says it would take seven full-time employees to meet the demand for evening services. The community organisation, which receives no government funding for core operations, will close at 4pm instead of 10pm from 1 May. The drop-in center is also an important gathering place that offers a public bathroom, coffee, food and phone access, she said. People who come can connect with health care and housing workers, therapy and cultural support. “We're seeing upwards of 70 to 80 people in that building at one time. Our space is incredibly small,” DeMong said. DeMong said the province is not doing enough to fund support services as the homelessness and addiction crisis worsens. She said provincial government funding supports some of PHR's work, but not the drop-off center or the place of consumption. A government spokesperson said the province is funding “over $2.2 million for Prairie Harm Reduction to provide outreach programs and peer support, an intensive in-home support program for at-risk families and a supportive living program for at-risk individuals in Saskatoon”. but does not fund drug consumption sites. The spokesperson said that the government is focused on providing beds for addiction treatment. “I really feel like it's the government's responsibility to step in and improve this, and do what's necessary to support this community. Creating more treatment beds now is not the answer. We have to keep them people alive,” DeMong said.

