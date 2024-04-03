Five things you need to know about the next solar eclipse: USask space expert – News





How does the current position of the moon affect an eclipse and its length? The moon passing in front of the sun is what creates a solar eclipse, so where the moon is relative to Earth makes a difference in what people on Earth can see in a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses actually happen every year, but they are not always visible because of the position of the moon. “The moon is not always in the right position to completely cover the sun, and we also see partial eclipses and 'rings of fire,'” Martin said. “We know that a new moon (where the surface of the moon is not lit by the sun and the sun is on the other side) happens once every 29.5 days or so, so why not have an eclipse every 29.5 days?” This phenomenon is due to the tilt of the moon. The Moon is tilted and rotates five degrees above and below the ecliptic plane – the imaginary line from the Earth to the Sun. If this plane intersects, it will block sunlight on Earth. “We only see eclipses when the moon crosses the ecliptic plane on a new moon — which makes them a little rarer,” she said. “The Moon also has an elliptical orbit, where it moves slightly towards and away from Earth along its orbit. This is why we often see annular eclipses that do not completely cover the sun. The reason the 2024 total eclipse will last longer than the 2017 total is because the moon is slightly closer to Earth in its orbit, and thus appears slightly larger in the sky and thus spends more time in front of the sun. In fact, the solar eclipses that people can see from Earth will one day disappear completely. “The Moon is slowly moving away from Earth at about 3-4 cm per year due to gravitational effects,” Martin explained. “This is extremely slow and means that in about half a billion years the moon will be too far from Earth to completely cover the sun and humanity on Earth will no longer see total solar eclipses.”

