Nord Anglia Education partners with EdTech Podcast to sponsor AI in Education miniseries





LONDON, March 27, 2024 — Sponsored by leading international school group Nord Anglia Education,The EdTech Podcast has launched a new mini-series called 'AI in Education'. Expected from Professor Rose Luckinfounder of Entrepreneurship Research Education (EVR) and a world-renowned expert in education and artificial intelligence, 'AI in education' mini-series looks at the transformative potential of AI within teaching and learning. From personalized learning experiences to adaptive assessment tools, each episode offers valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions on how AI is revolutionizing the way we teach and learn, with guests including: Mr. David Puttnam, Award-winning producer and Chairman of Atticus Education

Teacher training and development manager, Nord Anglia Education Julie Henry, Freelance Education Correspondent Dr Elise Ecoff, Director of Education at Nord Anglia Education, says: “The EdTech podcast offers teachers and parents different perspectives on the potential of AI in education. It's an important global platform that allows us to talk about some of the biggest issues shaping teaching and learning, such as the relationship between students' metacognitive development and AI.” Listeners to the 'AI in Education' mini-series have the opportunity to learn about a range of topics, including preparing young people for their future with AI, the relationship between metacognition, neuroscience and AI, and the future horizon of AI. “As technology continues to advance, it is essential that educators stay informed of the latest developments in AI and its potential impact on teaching and learning,” says Professor Rose Luckin. “Our goal with this series is to spark meaningful conversations and inspire educators to embrace AI as a tool for positive change in education.” The miniseries 'AI in Education' releases new episodes twice a month. Listeners can tune in Spotify,Apple Podcasts, or directly through EdTech Podcast website to join the conversation and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations in AI and education.

