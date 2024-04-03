International action is vital in Rafah as the UNSC resolution has been ignored

A week since the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and days since the International Court of Justice issued additional interim measures in the South African genocide case against Israel, states must act urgently to ensure its implementation and to prevent atrocity crimes in Rafah. attacks intensify, warn 13 humanitarian and human rights organizations.

Last week, Israel's government made clear its intention to expand military operations in Rafah, despite a legally binding UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. In the last week, we have seen this scenario begin to unfold before our eyes, with Israeli bombing killing at least 31 people, including 14 children, in Rafah on March 26 and 27 alone. Humanitarian and human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that the planned Israeli ground incursion in Rafah promises to destroy the lives and life-saving aid of more than 1.3 million civilians, including at least 610,000 children, who are now in the direct line of the fire.

There are no possible evacuation plans or conditions that would protect civilians if a ground incursion goes ahead. In order to adhere to the absolute prohibition of the forcible transfer and deportation of civilians under international humanitarian law, Israel is obliged to take all possible measures to provide evacuated civilians with the essential necessities of survival and guarantee a safe return and dignified after hostilities are over. Such measures include adequate security and protection, shelter, water, sanitation, health care and nutrition. To this day, no such place exists inside or outside of Gaza. Israel's shelling of the Gaza Strip and six months of hostilities have damaged or destroyed more than 60 percent of housing units and destroyed most of the infrastructure in northern and central Gaza.

There is nowhere safe for people to go in Gaza. Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked areas they previously described as safe. Israeli airstrikes in and around the so-called Al-Mawasi safe zone have killed at least 28 people, with Israeli ground forces previously entering and occupying its northern part. Across Gaza, even as humanitarian organizations provide relief operation locations and staff members to Israeli forces, these areas have continued to be attacked. Aid workers have been killed, aid convoys have come under Israeli fire, and shelters and hospitals supported by the humanitarian community are being damaged or destroyed by Israeli bombing. The Israeli government's new proposals to force civilians onto so-called humanitarian islands are likely to provide another false pretense of security and instead squeeze civilians into small, confined and under-resourced areas. where they are in danger of being attacked, whether they are inside or outside these islands.

There is nowhere in Gaza with access to sufficient assistance and services to ensure the survival of the population. In Rafah itself, essential services and infrastructure are only partially functioning, including overwhelmed hospitals, bakeries and water and sanitation facilities. Central and northern Gaza have been devastated, with entire systems, infrastructure and neighborhoods wiped off the map, and continued restrictions on access for humanitarian agencies and aid. Further escalation of Israeli military operations in Rafah would also have disastrous consequences for an already hampered humanitarian response across Gaza, with most aid coordination and infrastructure set up since October 2023 based in Rafah.

All states have an obligation to protect the population from atrocity crimes. Children and families in Rafah have lived in a constant state of fear and danger. Israel's government has announced its intention to expand military operations there, and that risk has further escalated since March 31, when the Israeli war cabinet approved plans for ground operations in the southernmost governorate. While some states have publicly expressed disapproval, international pressure and diplomatic statements have so far been insufficient to yield results and avert the planned incursion. However, there are a number of safeguards available to states, which are obliged to respect and ensure compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, as has been previously demonstrated in other civil protection crises.

States must now take urgent action to ensure the immediate implementation of a permanent ceasefire and explore all available options to protect civilians, consistent with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. This includes the immediate prohibition of the transfer of arms, parts and ammunition when there is a risk that they will be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law. Anything less is not simply a failure. Anything less fails to meet moral, humanitarian and legal imperatives.

Signed