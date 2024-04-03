NS says its alternative to Ottawa's climate plan is better than a carbon tax





Nova Scotia's premier has responded to a challenge from the premier to present an alternative to the federal carbon pricing program. Tim Houston's “Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan” summarizes the steps his government has taken to combat climate change. The document includes his government's previously released plans for coastal protection, climate change, clean electricity and green hydrogen. He presented the plan to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a letter dated March 28. In it, Houston says the province disagrees that a carbon tax is the best mechanism to address climate change in Nova Scotia. The prime minister told reporters Tuesday in the Halifax area that he has not seen the details of Houston's plan. Cross-country protests hail carbon tax hike The carbon tax hike sparked protests across Canada, along with a call from the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador for an emergency meeting on the increase. Trudeau said he is open to talking with Houston, but added that Nova Scotia's previous climate change plans have not met federal requirements, which include a price on carbon. “Other provinces can set the price of pollution that meets that federal level,” Trudeau said. “We are always there to work with them. “I've worked with Prime Minister Houston in the past on various efforts he's made to reach that level, but there has to be justice across the country.” Increase in carbon tax Ottawa's increase of $15 per tonne of carbon went into effect on Monday, but Trudeau said the increase will also mean larger quarterly rebate checks that households will receive on April 15 to help offset higher fuel costs. Quarterly deductions in Nova Scotia were $103 for a single person and $206 for a family of four. Monday's increase raised the cost of gas by 3.3 cents per liter. The tax has added 17.6 cents per liter to the price of petrol since its introduction in 2019. In his letter to Trudeau, Houston said the province disagrees with taxing Nova Scotians, who are largely unable to change their consumption habits and must drive in a “rural province.” He wrote that “the last thing Nova Scotians need is another tax” at a time when affordability has become a major issue and that the province has set “the most aggressive climate targets in the country” through the Environmental Targets and Climate Change Reduction Act . . Opposition leaders are highly critical of the province's plan and do not expect it to be approved by the federal government. “This is not a new plan,” said Liberal leader Zach Churchill. “It's not a credible alternative. There's no pollution pricing in it, and if you're going to comply with federal law, there should be pollution pricing.” NDP Leader Claudia Chender described Nova Scotia's plan as more of a communication exercise that will not address the key climate change issues facing the province. “They're not doing their homework to bring us a plan like other provinces that will allow consumers some relief and also ensure that we can't have another year like last year with fires, floods and storm,” said Chender.

