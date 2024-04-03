



Reading time: 2 minutes A ten-year partnership between the University of Hawaii in Mnoa and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte ( UFRN ) has brought significant advances in global research and study, particularly in women's health. Catherine Pirkle from whoops Mnoa's Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health and Saionara Câmara from UFRN The Department of Physical Therapy has been at the forefront of this collaboration, providing interdisciplinary and global health experiences to students and colleagues from Northeast Brazil and Hawaii. “Our ongoing cooperation is its embodiment whoops Mnoa's commitment to fostering impactful global connections through powerful partnerships, strengthening our collective efforts toward advancing women's health research on a global scale,” said Pirkle, an associate professor at Office of Public Health Studies IN whoops A lot. Intervention for adolescent mothers Their latest collaborative effort, a paper titled “Pregnancy and Postpartum Muscle Strength in Adolescents and Adults,” published in PLoS One on March 27, adds to their growing body of work. The research provides compelling evidence supporting interventions targeting adolescent mothers, highlighting the importance of lower-body resistance training to mitigate the risk of disability as these mothers age. “Our research provides important insights into why teenage mothers experience disability more often and at earlier ages than women who give birth as adults and identifies ways to reduce the risks of disability,” said Câmara, a professor at UFRN . Student-involved research Over the past decade, Pirkle and Câmara have co-authored 20 peer-reviewed scientific articles, all of which have involved students in the research process. Their studies have covered a wide range of topics, from exploring the links between teenage pregnancy and obesity and heart disease to investigating the impact of urinary incontinence on the health of older women. Their collaboration has extended beyond research publications. As principal investigators on two research grants supported by Fogarty International, they have facilitated two-way student exchanges between whoops Mnoa and UFRN . This exchange program has enabled trainees from Hawaii to gain valuable experience in Northeast Brazil and vice versa, enriching their academic and professional development. Both Pirkle and Câmara are Fulbright Scholars, further highlighting the international recognition of their contributions to the field of women's health research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2024/04/02/uh-ufrn-womens-health-research/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos