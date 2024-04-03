Discovery could end global amphibian pandemic | UCR News

A fungus that destroys frogs and toads on almost every continent may have an Achilles' heel. Scientists have discovered a fungus-infecting virus that could be engineered to save amphibians.

Spore-producing structures of the fungus Bd. (Mark Yacoub/UCR)

mushrooms, Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis or Bd, destroys the skin of frogs and toads, and eventually causes heart failure. To date, it has contributed to the decline of over 500 amphibian species and 90 possible extinctions, including the yellow-legged mountain frog in the Sierras and the Panamanian golden frog.

A new one paper in the journal Current Biology documents the discovery of a virus that infects Bd, and which can be engineered to control the fungal disease.

The UC Riverside researchers who found the virus are excited about the implications of their discovery. In addition to helping them learn how fungal pathogens grow and spread, it offers the hope of ending what they call a global amphibian pandemic.

Frogs control bad insects, crop pests and mosquitoes. If their worldwide population collapses, it could be devastating, said UCR microbiology doctoral student and paper author Mark Yacoub.

They are also canaries in the climate change coal mine. As temperatures rise, UV light becomes stronger and water quality deteriorates, frogs respond to this. If they are erased, we miss an important environmental signal, Yacoub said.

Bd wasn't widespread before the late 1990s, but then suddenly the frogs started dying, Yacoub said.

Colombia's golden poison frog. (JaysonPhotography/iStock/Getty)

When they found the infectious Bd virus, Yacoub and UCR microbiology professor Jason Stajich had been working on the population genetics of Bd, hoping to better understand where it came from and how it's changing.

We wanted to see how different types of fungi vary in countries like Africa, Brazil and the US, just as people study different types of COVID-19, Stajich said. To do this, the researchers used DNA sequencing technology. As they examined the data, they noticed several sequences that did not match the fungal DNA.

We realized that these additional sequences, when put together, had the hallmarks of a viral genome, Stajich said.

Previously, researchers have looked for Bd viruses but have not found them. The fungus itself is difficult to study because complex procedures are required to keep it alive in a laboratory.

It's also a difficult fungus to control because they have a life stage where they're mobile, they have a flagellus, which resembles a sperm tail, and they swim around, Stajich said.

Bd colonies on a plate in the Stajich laboratory. (Mark Yacoub/UCR)

Furthermore, the virus that infects Bd was difficult to find because the most well-known viruses that infect fungi, called mycoviruses, are RNA viruses. However, this virus is a single-stranded DNA virus. By studying the DNA, the researchers could see the virus embedded in the fungus's genome.

It appears that only certain types of fungi have the virus in their genome. But the infected seem to behave differently than the uninfected. When these strains possess the virus, they produce fewer spores, so it spreads more slowly. But they can also become more virulent, killing the frogs faster, Stajich said.

For now, the virus is essentially trapped within the fungal genome. The researchers would eventually like to clone the virus and see if a manually infected strain of Bd also produces fewer spores.

Because some types of fungi are infectious and some are not, this underscores the importance of studying multiple strains of a fungal species, Yacoub said.

Moving forward, researchers are looking for insights into how the virus works. We don't know how the virus infects the fungus, how it gets into the cells, Yacoub said. If we were to engineer the virus to help amphibians, we need answers to questions like these.

In some countries, there appear to be some species of amphibians that acquire resistance to Bd. As with COVID, there is a slow build-up of immunity. We hope to help nature on its way, said Yacoub.

(Panamanian golden frog cover image: Brian Gratwicke/US Fish and Wildlife Service)