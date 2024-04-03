London police say suspects in stabbing of Iran International reporter fled UK just hours after attack





London – Police said Tuesday night that three people suspected of involvement in a knife attack on a journalist working for a Iranian The news channel outside his London home had fled Britain. London's Metropolitan Police said Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati suffered a leg injury when he was stabbed on Friday afternoon. Zeraati said he had been released from a hospital in the British capital on Saturday and was “residing in a secure location under the supervision of the Met Police” with his wife. “The amount of your sympathy, kindness and love in the last few days has been and is the biggest and best energy for my recovery process,” said Zeraati. said in a post on social networks. Considered an opposition channel by many inside the country, Iran International became a prominent source of information for Iranians about the anti-government protests that swept their country after 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in custody. Women hold signs reading in Farsi and English “Death to England, Death to BBC, Death to International Terrorist Iran”, during a student-led demonstration condemning the UK's support for London-based Iranian opposition television stations, outside the British Embassy in Iran. capital Tehran, October 27, 2022. STR/AFP/Getty

The network, operated mainly by Iranian nationals living in the UK and US, aired social media videos sent by people on the streets during that unprecedented challenge to the power of the Iranian authorities. While officially banned inside Iran, the channel can be accessed via satellite. In late 2022, London's anti-terrorist police informed some of Iran International's employees that there had been credible threats to their lives. Armed security personnel and new barriers were installed outside their London studio, before the entire studio was moved to another location. Tehran claims the channel has ties to Iran's political rival, Saudi Arabia, and authorities have labeled its employees terrorists. Iran International says its parent company receives money from a Saudi financier, but that it is editorially independent.

Journalists at Iran International continue to report despite government opposition 02:18 London police said Zeratti was attacked at around 3pm on Friday when he was approached by two men on his residential street. He suffered an injury to his leg and the suspects left the scene in the car driven by the third suspect. The three men abandoned the car, which has been found and is being examined by police, and left the UK from Heathrow airport hours later. Authorities did not say where the men went from the UK, but said they were working with international partners to gather more information. "We are still at an early stage in our investigation, we do not know why this victim was attacked and there could be a number of explanations for this," said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. statement. "All lines of inquiry are being pursued and we are open to any possible motivation for the attack." Iran's charge d'affaires in London, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, denied "any link" between the government in Tehran and the London stabbing, according to the UK's Independent newspaper.

Haley Ott Haley Ott is the international reporter for CBS News Digital, based in the CBS News London bureau.

