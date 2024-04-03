International
Leisure center to benefit from improved energy efficiency thanks to funding www.watford.gov.uk
Watford Borough Council has successfully applied for and received £403,900 from Sport England, to help continue to support Woodside Leisure Centre's swimming pool…
The centre, which is run by Everyone Active, will receive the funding to help ease the pool's utility bills and reduce operating costs. The council secured the money from Sport England's Swimming Pool Support Fund, which was set up by the government to protect sports facilities in communities across the country.
Funding will be allocated to the installation of solar photovoltaic panels, which will help reduce energy consumption at the leisure These panels are expected to contribute significant savings, potentially reducing consumption by 259.22 megawatt-hours and carbon emissions by 50.13 t (equivalent to 2,302 trees planted), and could also save around £31,106 per year.
Paul Stacey, Associate Director of Environment and Communities at Watford Borough Council, said: “We are grateful to Sport England for their generous support. With this funding, we will make our swimming pools at our leisure center more sustainable. This means lower bills and greener operations, helping us to reach the council's carbon neutral target by 2030. Residents will also have access to even bigger facilities at affordable prices, which will it says a healthier and more accessible future for everyone in Watford.”
Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Chief Executive – Place for Sport England, said: “Swimming pools and leisure centers are vital community resources and are vitally important in helping people to be physically active. Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators face the challenge of rising energy and wider costs, depleted reserves and difficulties retaining staff.
“Sport England is proud of the role we have played in supporting these facilities during this difficult time. We hope this funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable, so they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”
As the world continues to tackle climate change, initiatives like solar panels will play an increasingly important role in reducing carbon emissions and building sustainable communities. You can find out more about what the council is doing – including its target to achieve a zero carbon city by 2030 or earlier at www.watford.gov.uk/sustainablewatford.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.watford.gov.uk/news/article/583/leisure-centre-to-benefit-from-energy-efficiency-improvement-thanks-to-funding
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden on border and crime during Michigan visit
- Britain urges halt to arms sales to Israel after aid worker killed – POLITICO
- U.S. auto sales rose nearly 5% in first quarter despite high interest rates, but electric vehicle growth still slows
- Bollywood dance workshop | Arts Jobs
- Men's lacrosse goes to No. 15/16 Michigan
- CDMO Exothera expands North American technology and footprint
- Leisure center to benefit from improved energy efficiency thanks to funding www.watford.gov.uk
- 6 surprising things that increase your heart health risks
- Imran Khan seeks acquittal in May 9 violence case
- While leaving for Jambi, President Jokowi will visit a number of regional markets and hospitals
- The symbolism of the American flag on the cover of Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter': NPR
- Get 20% off this dress that has the perfect amount of Wowza