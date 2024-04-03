Leisure center to benefit from improved energy efficiency thanks to funding www.watford.gov.uk

Watford Borough Council has successfully applied for and received £403,900 from Sport England, to help continue to support Woodside Leisure Centre's swimming pool…

The centre, which is run by Everyone Active, will receive the funding to help ease the pool's utility bills and reduce operating costs. The council secured the money from Sport England's Swimming Pool Support Fund, which was set up by the government to protect sports facilities in communities across the country.

Funding will be allocated to the installation of solar photovoltaic panels, which will help reduce energy consumption at the leisure These panels are expected to contribute significant savings, potentially reducing consumption by 259.22 megawatt-hours and carbon emissions by 50.13 t (equivalent to 2,302 trees planted), and could also save around £31,106 per year.

Paul Stacey, Associate Director of Environment and Communities at Watford Borough Council, said: “We are grateful to Sport England for their generous support. With this funding, we will make our swimming pools at our leisure center more sustainable. This means lower bills and greener operations, helping us to reach the council's carbon neutral target by 2030. Residents will also have access to even bigger facilities at affordable prices, which will it says a healthier and more accessible future for everyone in Watford.”

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Chief Executive – Place for Sport England, said: “Swimming pools and leisure centers are vital community resources and are vitally important in helping people to be physically active. Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators face the challenge of rising energy and wider costs, depleted reserves and difficulties retaining staff.

“Sport England is proud of the role we have played in supporting these facilities during this difficult time. We hope this funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable, so they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”

As the world continues to tackle climate change, initiatives like solar panels will play an increasingly important role in reducing carbon emissions and building sustainable communities. You can find out more about what the council is doing – including its target to achieve a zero carbon city by 2030 or earlier at www.watford.gov.uk/sustainablewatford.