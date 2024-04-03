International
South Asian community advocacy group pushes for a dedicated museum
A group representing people of South Asian descent in BC gathered Tuesday night to push for a museum dedicated to the community, a project that hasn't seen much progress in four years and failed to effectively consult with communities. different, according to a community lawyer. .
“We expected movement along the way at some level and what happened was the exact opposite,” said Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra, a member of the Museum Liberation Force (MLF) and a professor at the University of the Fraser Valley.
She said that after the museum was first announced, only one consultation took place in April 2023 which led to “a lot of opposition and criticism” about its name as the South Asian Museum.
Sandhra said the name does not adequately capture the diverse communities of people of South Asian heritage, including those from countries or communities not directly in South Asia, such as Fiji and Guyana.
“I have relationships with a lot of different people that would fall under the South Asian umbrella, but that doesn't mean that the placeholder name should put us under that umbrella,” she said.
“In four years nothing else was done to engage with the multitude of communities… [and] the complexity of the word 'South Asian Canadian'”.
The BC NDP announced the decision to “build the first museum” honoring the province's South Asian communities as part of an election promise in 2020, an election they won by a landslide.
“The South Asian community has played a critical role in BC's history and it's time to recognize that contribution,” BC NDP MLA Jinny Sims said in a October 2020 news release.
Early edition7:42Where is the progress with BC's promised South Asian Museum?
It was these frustrations and more, Sandhra said, that led her to resign from the province's Museum Advisory Committee in December and inspired the creation of the MLF, a group formed to facilitate action and accountability for the creation of the museum.
Their first event, called “Where is our Museum?” is a panel discussion on the evening of April 2, with Sandhra and other MLF members to discuss the goals for the museum and answer questions from Surrey Borough Council.
“We're always desperate for this idea of a seat at the table,” Sandhra said.
“But at some point, if the place at the table is treating you so badly, we're going to go do our own thing.”
'We are the subject'
In an open letteron InstagramMLF said a museum dedicated to BC's South Asian communities was long overdue, but that the ministry of tourism, arts, culture and sport failed to build relationships with the communities.
We are the subject, we are the source, we are the people, we are the descendants and we will be the ancestors who must answer this work”, the letter says.
“The only way this museum works is if it's in the hands of the community.”
Sandhra says the ministry staff who chaired the Museum Advisory Committee meetings were often not South Asian themselves and lacked empathy for the process and participants.
“It's really just the right approach to wanting to get things done before the fiscal close. And I felt that the whole time,” Sandhra said.
“We're being told to just get over it and move on to the next phase to appease a government. That's what's frustrating to me.”
In an email statement to CBC News, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport announced a second phase of engagement, including community-led discussions, an online survey and the opportunity to share written or video input.
He says the average museum can take up to eight years to create and while “nothing is set in stone yet”, the final vision for the museum will “be shaped by the input received from interested and affected people across the B.C.” “.
“South Asian heritage communities have expressed the need for a museum or cultural center that brings together artefacts, documents and history, and the government has responded by committing to work with affected communities to advance proposals for a museum that focuses on the histories, cultures . and the contributions of Canadians of South Asian descent,” the statement said.
“During engagement, individuals and communities will be able to provide input on the name, location and vision for this museum or cultural center.”
The Ministry notes that the members of the Ministerial Council, who lead the design and engagement planning of the project, were chosen for their experiences in community-led engagement and lived experiences of South Asian heritage.
According to onenews releaseThe BC Association of Museums was awarded $500,000 to host inclusive discussions and $5,000 in grants were being awarded to organizations making the commitment.
A report from the ministry will be published at the end of 2024 summarizing the main recommendations.
