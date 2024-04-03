Taiwan earthquake halts semiconductor chip production BrieflyExBulletin







Chiang Ying-ying/AP

Chiang Ying-ying/AP The powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday temporarily halted chip production at factories along the island's west coast, briefly putting the technology industry on edge. And that's because of how dependent the global economy is on semiconductor chips made in Taiwan. A evaluated 92% of the world's most sophisticated chips are produced by one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.4, struck the eastern coast of the island on Wednesday. TSMC's factories, known as chip factories, are located along the west coast of the Taiwan Strait, about 90 miles from the epicenter of the earthquake. TSMC said in a statement that some of its factories were briefly evacuated on Wednesday for inspections, but workers later returned. They are expected to resume chip production overnight, according to TSMC. The company said initial inspections show no major problems at any of the chip sites. “A small number of tools were damaged at certain facilities, partially affecting their operations. However, there is no damage to our critical tools,” a TSMC spokesperson wrote in a statement to NPR. TSMC supplies advanced chips for everything from dishwater to fighter jets. Smartphones, laptops and AI generation tools like ChatGPT are powered by TSMC chips. Thus, companies like Apple, Huawei, Nvidia, Tesla, OpenAI and others depend on the chip maker. Analysts said that although the disruption was minimal, even a brief disturbance in chip production in Taiwan could delay shipments and cost many millions of dollars. The exact financial toll of Wednesday's earthquake is still being assessed. While the worst was far from over for the tech industry, experts studying Taiwan's chip sector have long said a natural disaster on the island could leave the global economy in ruins. “Nearly a third of the new computing power we rely on each year is fabricated in Taiwan. This has made TSMC one of the most valuable companies in the world,” wrote historian Chris Miller in the book “The Chip War,” published in 2022. “After a disaster in Taiwan, the total costs of semiconductor shortages will be measured in the trillions. Losing a third of our computing power output each year could be more costly than the COVID pandemic and its economically catastrophic shutdown,” he wrote Miller. .

