International
Toronto will be treated to a large partial eclipse on Monday
Thousands of people are flocking to the east or south next week to catch a glimpse of the rare eclipse, something experts have called a once-in-a-lifetime event.
But if you can't leave the Greater Toronto Area on Monday, there are still plenty of ways to make the most of the experience.
While Toronto is not quite in the narrow path of totality, the city is expected to see a partial totality of over 90 percent, said Hanno Rein, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Toronto Scarborough. A partial eclipse means you should see the moon covering parts of the sun throughout the afternoon, which will create unique shadows on Earth and potentially impact local weather and animal behavior, he said.
Monday's weather is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds, which could affect the visible extent of the eclipse.
However, Rein said: “This will be an event that will be hard to miss.”
“It's very easy to get involved. All you have to do is go out and see what's going on.”
Here's what you need to know to get the most out of your Toronto experience.
How to view the eclipse safely
Elaina Hyde, a professor of astronomy and director of the Allan I Carswell Observatory at York University, says she encourages everyone to watch the eclipse in whatever capacity they can, as long as they do so safely.
“It's never safe to look at the sun, especially during an eclipse,” she said.
If you don't have certified solar eclipse glasses, there are alternative ways to view the eclipse, some of which you can make yourself. All you need is something that can create shade with a hole through it, like a pasta strainer or a piece of paper, Hyde said.
“You catch that shadow on the ground and the pinhole will create a little image of the sun that you can look at,” she said.
Libraries and other community organizations across the city are offering programs to show people how to do just that.
Victoria Gee, a programming researcher at the Ontario Science Centre, said the center is running a series of programs this weekend to help people learn more about the science behind solar eclipses. These include workshops on how to use UV-sensitive materials such as beads and pipe cleaners to view the eclipse indirectly and other experiments that people can perform at home.
“They can come to us, but we're also encouraging people to, you know, make it special wherever they are,” Gee said.
Where to enjoy the eclipse
Local attractions like the Toronto Zoo are pulling out their solar eclipse glasses and taking a look at their normal services.
The zoo invites guests to come the day before and after the eclipse, as well as the day of the eclipse, to record changes in animal behavior and help researchers learn more about the phenomenon's impact on animals.
“Eclipses like this are rare enough that there isn't much information about animal behavior,” said Kyle Banton-Jones, supervisor of behavioral breeding at the Toronto Zoo.
“We're really excited to be able to invite guests to, you know, complement their observations and provide us with some really exciting science.”
Many solar eclipse viewing events are sold out across the GTA. But those looking for a view can book a visit to the CN Tower, where staff will also provide eclipse glasses and host an expert lecture. The tower will also host a special light show in honor of the event.
“You have the unique perspective at the CN Tower where you can both look up at the eclipse, but then also watch the city go dark below you,” said Shawn Whalen, CN Tower marketing manager.
“We expect it to be a very busy day.”
