2024 | University of Houston-Victoria

International
2024
Dancers perform during the UHV International Festival in 2022.
The University of Houston-Victoria is inviting all students, faculty, staff and community to go abroad on an international odyssey, all without having to leave campus.
The ninth annual International UHV Festival will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on April 12 in the parking lot between the University Center building and University West, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. The event is free and open to the public.
Samuel Joe
“I am very excited about the upcoming festival because it is truly an important celebration of global diversity and unity as we bring together performers, cuisines, traditions and fashions from around the world in Victoria,” said Samuel Joe, a student of international graduate. studying biomedical science. “This will be my last festival as a student and I know this festival will be a radiant display of how we can put aside our differences and come together to celebrate each other as citizens of the world.”
The festival is a joint effort between UHV's International Programs and the university's International Student Organization and Student Life.
Ana Laura Pineda
“It's been a journey,” said Ana Laura Pineda, UHV's interim director of International Programs. “We started small and have brought so much over the years to make sure the event will be successful.”
The event will include an international fashion show with international UHV students representing their nationality wearing their cultural attire, Pineda said.
“One of the things that is exciting and memorable about the event is the flag parade where we display the flags of students who are from other countries,” Pineda said. “I am so grateful to our International Student Coordinator Tiarah Figueroa for working so hard with Student Life and other members of the International Festival Committee to make this event possible.”
In addition, the event will host a total of four professional performers coming to campus, which will include a mariachi band, belly dancers, Our Lady of Sorrows Ballet Folklorico and a Brazilian dance performance that takes the form of a samba performance. A variety of food and booths will be available for attendees to enjoy and learn more about other cultures around the world.
“This event will benefit not only the students, but the campus as well; it will highlight that life because the purpose of why we are here is for our students,” Pineda said. “This event helps our international students to open up, promote their countries and feel special that they are able to present their countries to us.”
Amaanee Ismail, a UHV sophomore double majoring in computer science and mathematics, has come a long way. More than 9,800 miles away, to be exact.
She is an international student from Sri Lanka, an island country in South Asia south of India. Although she was on the other side of the globe, Ismail said she learned about UHV after a recruiter came to her school to talk about all the opportunities that awaited her in Texas.
Amani Ismail
“It was that personal connection,” Ismail said. “Since then, I've always had UHV in the back of my mind, and when it came time to apply to schools, I knew UHV was right for me.”
Ismail is now part of a group that consists of nearly 160 international students on F-1/J-1 visas from 40 different countries here at UHV, according to UHV's International Programs.
Adjusting to university and a whole new continent was difficult at first during her first semester, Ismail said. The first day she started classes at UHV was also the day she celebrated her 17th birthdayth birthday. Eventually, Ismail said she settled into her new life, made new friends and found a job on campus. Currently, she works in the Student Success Center tutoring her peers in lower level math courses and also assists the International Programs office with event planning, taking incoming calls, and mentoring students.
For this year's International Festival, Ismail is volunteering to set up the event as well as operate a booth to represent her home country along with two other international students.
“I'm looking forward to seeing all the international food, listening to the speakers and seeing the variety of clothes from each country,” she said. “It's basically a sneak peek at different places, all in one parking lot.”
Most importantly, the upcoming festival serves as an opportunity for local students in the Victoria area to learn about different cultures without having to travel far, Ismail said.
“Bringing all these different cultures closer to local students is really valuable because it gives students a chance to learn and expand their horizons,” she said. “Interactions like these encourage positive homogeneity within the culture and it's great to see international students mixing with local students.”
The University of Houston-Victoria, located in the heart of the Coastal Bend region since 1973 in Victoria, Texas, offers courses leading to more than 50 academic programs in the schools of Arts and Sciences; Business Administration; and Education, Health Professions and Human Development. UHV offers face-to-face classes at its Victoria campus, as well as a learning site in Katy, Texas, and online classes that students can take from anywhere. UHV supports the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' Opportunity for All initiative to raise awareness of state colleges and universities and the important role they play in providing a quality and accessible education to an increasingly diverse student population. as well as contributing to the region and the economic development of the state.
