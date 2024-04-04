IPB – International Peace Bureau – IPB





IPB, METO and IPPNW jointly issued a statement on Israel-Palestine. This collaboration ensures that it reflects our position and local voices. Read the full statement and help us share it widely. Please help spread the word to other organizations and Nobel Peace Laureates around the world to support this nomination. Our united voices for conscientious objection can protect those who courageously defend their beliefs and defenders of peace who reject violence. International Solidarity Campaign Boris Kagarlitsky March 23, 2024 | For immediate release An international campaign for the release from prison of the well-known Russian intellectual, writer and activist Boris Kagarlitsky, along with all other imprisoned opponents of the war in Ukraine, took place… On February 13, the court overturned the previous acquittal and sent Boris Kagarlitsky to prison for five years. Sign the petition for his release. Sign now the petition for his release: https://freeboris.info/… CSP WG women and gender realities In 1914, the celebration of March 8 turned into a demonstration against the arrest of Rosa Luxemburg, who spoke out against imperialist weapons and wars. In 1975, the United Nations declared March 8 as the United Nations Day for Human Rights… The participation of unarmed pacifist forces in the implementation of the peace formula in Ukraine (A statement, adopted by the general assembly of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement on February 24, 2024) The Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, bearing in mind the axiom that peace is not equal to war (Peace War) , supports… Statement by Le Mouvement de la Paix following President Macron's statements regarding the deployment of ground troops to Ukraine on February 27, 2024, at the end of a summit of heads of state and government organized in Paris by Emmanuel Macron in support of Ukraine on February 26, 2024… From the 70th year of the Bikini Tragedy to the 80th year of Hiroshima/Nagasaki. Gensuikyo's 2024 Action Plan to achieve a world without nuclear weapons, marking the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Bikini Tragedy and next year, the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Joseph Gerson Text of the speech given at the IPB webinar, February 24, 2024 I do not have a crystal ball and cannot promise accurate predictions about the state of the Ukraine War a year from now. The three things we know are the first, that Russia will continue to fight until it secures Ukraine… With a heavy heart, we mourn the passing of Johan Galtung, a legacy in the field of peace and conflict studies. Johan was a visionary, a pioneer and a relentless advocate for peace, justice and human rights. His contributions to the theory and practice of conflict resolution have left an indelible… Declaration signed on February 18, 2024 at the World Social Forum in Kathmandu, Nepal No one can doubt anymore that multiple crises have deepened around the world. Superpowers and market-oriented international institutions, including the European Union, Russia and the United States of America, NATO,…

