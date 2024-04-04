Family members react to the deaths of aid workers at World Central Kitchen

Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza echoed around the world as friends and relatives mourned the losses of those delivering food to besieged Palestinians with charity World Central Kitchen.

Killed were three British citizens, an Australian, a Pole, a dual US-Canadian citizen and a Palestinian. Some had traveled the world, participating in relief efforts after wars, earthquakes and fires.

Here is some information about those killed.

SAIFEDDIN ISSAM AYAD ABUTAHA

Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25, had been working for World Central Kitchen as a driver and translator since the beginning of the year, relatives said.

His brothers described him as a dedicated and eager young man help the Palestinians.

Hed was also a successful businessman who developed trade with Ukraine, Egypt, China and others, said brother Abdul Razzaq Abutaha. His work made him known on the Israeli side, his brother added, which helped coordinate and approve helping the World Central Kitchen team unload the ship.

Saifeddin had hoped to marry. My mother was looking for a wife for him, said Abdul Razzak Abu Taha. He had to marry if war it didn't happen.

Saifeddin and the other workers were excited regarding discharge THE food aid, desperately needed in Gaza. The last time Saifeddin and his brother spoke, he said, they finished work and he was on his way home.

After hearing about the airstrikes, Abdul Razzaq Abutaha said he tried to call to see if Saifeddin was okay.

After many attempts, he said, a stranger answered and told him, I found this phone about 200 meters from the car. All the people inside are killed.

KING TEN FRANKCOM

Friends and family remembered Lalzawmi Zomi Frankcom, 43, as a courageous, selfless woman whose concern for others drew her around the globe. For the past five years, Shed has worked for Washington-based World Central Kitchen, taking it to the US, Thailand and Australia.

We mourn this great Australian who has a history of helping her fellow citizens, whether internationally or through the support she provided during FIRES that has been happening for a long time that Black SummerPrime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. She is someone who was clearly concerned about other people.

In a statement, relatives described Frankcom as an outstanding human being who was killed doing the work she loved delivering food to the people of Gaza.

She was born in Melbourne and earned a bachelor's degree from Swinburne University of Technology. For eight years, she worked for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nations largest bank.

Frankcoms social media highlighted visits to help those in need in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Romania and Haiti.

World Central Kitchen colleague Dora Weekley, who met Frankcom while responding to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019, described him as larger than life.

She recalled when Frankcom was invited to walk a Hollywood red carpet for a documentary about World Central Kitchen that was nominated for an Emmy.

I remember taking a picture of her in a dress, saying, 'Wear this forever,'” Weekley told ABC. Because I'm usually sweaty and running, and I'm in Pakistan or Afghanistan or, you know, she could be anywhere, and never with my hair brushed or my makeup on.

She worked all hours, gave her all and believed in helping people who were less fortunate.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports on the lives of World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike the government says was a mistake.

DAMIAN SOBL

Damian Sobl, 35, was known as a cheerful, friendly and resourceful manager who quickly rose through the ranks at World Central Kitchens.

Hailing from the southeastern Polish town of Przemyl and studying hospitality there, Sobl had been on aid missions in Ukraine, Morocco, Turkey and, for the past six months, in Gaza.

He was a truly remarkable guy, said Marta Wilczynska, of the Free Place Foundation, which partners with World Central Kitchen. We were very proud of him.

Wilczynska met Sobl on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border a few days later Invasion of Russia in February 2022. He spoke good English and was a translator, and as a skilled manager, he could organize work under any circumstances, she said.

Always smiling, always so helpful, he loved this job. I felt like I had a brother in him, Wilczynska said.

Free Place Foundation President Mikolaj Rykowski said Sobl was the man for any task who could overcome any difficulty.

Posting on Facebook, Przemyl mayor Wojciech Bakun said of Sobls' death that there are no words to describe how people who knew this fantastic young man feel now.

JOHN CHAPMAN, JAMES HENDERSON AND JAMES KIRBY

The three British victims were military veterans who had been in dangerous situations before. They died providing security for the World Central Kitchen relief mission.

Kirby, 47, came from the port city of Bristol in south-west England and served in Bosnia and Afghanistan with the British Army before moving into private security work. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a player attendant at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Kirby's cousin Amy Roxburgh-Barry called him an all-round gentleman who was planning to give his mother and aunt a surprise cruise after he returned from Gaza.

It's just devastating that he's fought in these wars and come home without a scratch, and then he goes out to do something useful, and that's what happens, she told Sky News.

Chapman, 57, was a Royal Navy veteran whose family said in a statement they were devastated by his loss.

He died trying to help people and was subjected to an inhumane act, they said. He was an extraordinary father, husband, son and brother.

Henderson, who was 33 and known as Jim, was a former Royal Marine from Cornwall in southwest England, media there reported. Sky News reported that he was due to leave Gaza on Monday, the day he was killed.

JACOB FLICKINGER

Jacob Flickinger was a 33-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

He served more than 10 years in the Canadian Armed Forces and was deployed to Afghanistan, the military said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page raising money to help his family said he had a partner and a 1-year-old son at home.

It's an extreme loss to tell you a few days ago that I lost my son, but in a way I'm not surprised because he was very involved in these kinds of missions, this kind of work, his mother, Sylvie Labrecque, told Associated Press. . There have been several times where I have thought that there is a good chance that his life will be short. He was kind of wild. He was very intense, but at the same time very smart.

Labrecque said Jacob had an American father and she is Canadian. She separated from Jacobs' father after five years in New York and five in Miami. She wanted to raise her son in rural Quebec.

She said Jacobs' grandfather died fighting for the United States in World War II around the same age.

She said her son left behind a 22-year-old girlfriend who is grieving at their home in Costa Rica.

Labrecque said she believes his aid convoy was deliberately targeted by the IDF. It was on purpose, she said.

In Acapulco, Mexico, restaurants posted on social media that Flickinger was among the workers who brought relief to their neighborhoods last fall after Hurricane Otis hit the Pacific coast.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the fact that he was killed while delivering food to civilians in need, his death is absolutely unacceptable.

At a time when humanitarian aid is so needed in Gaza, Israel has an obligation to ensure the safety of aid workers. The world and his loved ones deserve an explanation for how this happened, Trudeau said in a post on X.

___

Earlier versions of this story gave the name of the slain Palestinian as Saif Issam Abu Taha and his age as 27; which has been corrected to Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25, based on information from World Central Kitchen and his family. Also, in previous versions of this story, Damian Sobls' age was 36. It has been corrected to 35, based on details from World Central Kitchen.