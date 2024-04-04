The world's oldest man dies in Venezuela a few weeks before his 115th birthday





The world's oldest man has died just weeks before his 115th birthday, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday. Juan Vicente Perez Mora held the title of oldest living man for only a few years. Guinness presented him with the award on 4 February 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, after Saturnino de la Fuente García died weeks ago. He was the fourth oldest living person in the world and reportedly the only living person born before 1911. Juan Vicente Pérez with family members during an interview at his home in Táchira state, Venezuela. Jorge Castellanos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In that time he estimated his life expectancy “to work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God and always keep him in his heart”. Faith was central to his life and he prayed at least twice a day, he told Guinness World Records, “He wants to be remembered as a hardworking man, faithful to his wife and his religion.” Perez was born on May 27, 1909, in Venezuela in Euquitio Pérez and Edelmira Mora and was living in Táchira state when he died. Governor Freddy Bernal said in X“With deep sadness and pain we say goodbye to this archetype of Tachirense man, modest, hardworking, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition.” Our beloved Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, today with deep sorrow and pain we say goodbye to that archetype of a man from Tachira, humble, hardworking, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition. pic.twitter.com/ohiPzrsWgD — Freddy Bernal (@FreddyBernal) April 3, 2024 He had 11 children – six sons and five daughters – with Ediofina del Rosario García. They were married for 60 years. Perez had 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. At the age of 5, he started working in agriculture. Perez only attended school for a few short months, but learned to read and write. In 1948 he became sheriff in the town of Caricuena, where he settled land and family disputes for ten years. President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela also paid tribute to Perez on social media, writing: “Juan Vicente Pérez Mora has passed away at the age of 114. I send my hugs and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Táchira State. May God receive him in his holy glory.” Pérez was born on May 27, 1909. He credited his longevity to “hard work, resting during holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of agariente every day, loving God and always keeping him in your heart.” Jorge Castellanos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Gerontology Research Group said they are currently working to find the world's oldest living person. Competitors are Japanese Gisaburō Sonobe, born November 6, 1911, or Brazilian Josias de Oliveiraborn Oct. 21, 1911. Both birth dates must be confirmed before the title can be awarded, the group said. More from CBS News Cara Tabachnick Cara Tabachnick is an editor and news reporter at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the Newsday crime beat. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at [email protected]

