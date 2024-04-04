Italy Takes Command of International Red Sea Task Force > United States Navy > News





Italian Navy Capt. Roberto Messina took command from U.S. Navy Capt. David Coles, who has commanded CTF 153 since November.

This is the third time that Italy has taken command of the CMF task force since the establishment of the 42-nation maritime partnership in 2002. Established on 17 April 2022, CTF 153 is one of five task forces under the CMF. It is responsible for maritime security operations in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and the western Gulf of Aden in order to deter and deter illegal non-state actors. CTF 153 enhances maritime security and stability, protects freedom of navigation, and builds a strong foundation for multinational cooperation in the region. Under Coles' command, CTF 153 led Operation Prosperity Guardian, a 24-nation international presence operation aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in one of the world's most strategic waterways. He said the mission, among other achievements, defined the teamwork that CMF strives to achieve every day. “I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication of the staff and units of CTF 153 at sea in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian. Their efforts have directly contributed to regional maritime security and freedom of navigation in the CTF 153 area of ​​operations,” said Coles. “It is a true honor to hand over command to an incredibly strong maritime partner like Italy. I know that Task Force is in good hands and I look forward to celebrating the future accomplishments of CTF 153 under the leadership of Captain Messina.” Messina now leads a multinational staff of 35 people from 10 countries, planning, coordinating and executing maritime security operations. Messina said this teamwork emphasizes the strong international partnerships needed to ensure regional maritime stability. “It is my honor to serve as commander of CTF 153,” said Capt. Messina. “I look forward to working closely with regional and partner countries to ensure maritime security and stability in this vital economic artery.” The CMF is the largest maritime partnership in the world, with 42 countries working together. Other task forces include CTF 150, focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden; CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; and CTF 154, enhancing maritime security training throughout the region.

