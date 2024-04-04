The recipient of the world's first pig kidney transplant has been released from a Boston hospital

BOSTON – Recipient of the world's first porcine kidney transplant is going home from Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after surgery.

The hospital said Rick Slayman, 62, will continue his recovery at home in Weymouth.

Pig kidney transplant recipient Rick Slayman. Massachusetts General Hospital



“This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I've had in a long time – is one I've wanted to come for years. Now, it's a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life .” Slayman said in a statement. He went on to thank all the doctors and nurses who took care of him. “The care I received was outstanding and I trust the doctors at Mass General Brigham Health System with my life. I am excited to resume spending time with my family, friends and loved ones, free from the burden of dialysis that has affected me. quality of life for many years”.

The first transplant of this kind

At the time of the March 21 transplant, Slayman was living with end-stage kidney disease, along with type 2 diabetes and hypertension. He received a human kidney transplant in 2018, but it began to fail five years later.

Mass General said the transplant was the first time a pig kidney had been transplanted into a living patient. The hospital said the kidney had been donated by eGenesis in Cambridge and had been genetically edited to remove harmful pig genes. Then some human genes were added to improve its compatibility.

“A New Beginning”

Slayman said in his statement that his recovery is “progressing smoothly” and added that he wanted to thank everyone who sent him well wishes, including other kidney transplant patients.

“Today marks a new beginning not only for me, but for them as well,” Slayman said in his statement.

More from CBS News