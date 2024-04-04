CoStar World News for April 4





International hotel brands have longed to gain a foothold in India for some time, but regulatory hurdles have prevented it from becoming a reality. That could change as international interest in the world's most populous country prompts government leaders to improve regulations, potentially making hotel development more feasible and closer to what is already happening in China. International brands would probably expand through lower-cost categories first to gain scale in India, according to Jesper Palmqvist, Asia-Pacific regional director for hospitality analytics division CoStars STR. Hotel News Now >> Financial services giant Morgan Stanley has agreed to keep its London head office at Canary Wharf in a major boost for the Docklands district, where developers point to expansion prospects despite reports of an exodus of squatters. New York-based Morgan Stanley began looking for a new 600,000 sq ft headquarters in London in 2020. But under new CEO Ted Pick, it has now signed on to stay in Canary Wharf for at least another 14 years, extending her tenure of more than 30 years in the mixed-use neighborhood. CoStar News >> France's commercial property sales got off to a slow start with just 1.4 billion investments during the first quarter of 2024, well below the 10-year quarterly average, according to brokerage Knight Frank. Antoine Grignon, the firm's regional head of capital markets, said last quarter's performance was comparable to the first quarter of 2010. So far this year, large transactions worth more than 100 million remain rare in France, with just three deals in that range signed during the first quarter, compared to eight at the same time in 2023 and 14 in 2022. Business Immo>> Deutsche Invest Immobilien, an investor primarily in multifamily properties, has filed for bankruptcy amid high interest rates and other factors in a challenging climate. Based in Wiesbaden, the company has around 280 employees at 50 locations across Germany and manages real estate worth 4.6 billion. CEO Frank Wojtalewicz also cited factors including a sharp increase in planning and construction costs, political uncertainties regarding subsidies and delays in needed sales and revenue. Thomas Daily>> Canada's four largest life insurance companies will face further fallout from their exposure to commercial real estate this year, according to a major valuation firm. Morningstar DBRS said in a report that the deterioration in the value of commercial real estate properties from mortgages and investment properties has been broad but manageable for Manulife Financial Corp., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Sun Life Financial Inc. and Industrial Alliance Financial Corp. Analysts said the commercial property market has been under pressure from high interest rates and the growing trend of telecommuting, leading to asset write-downs and loan loss provisions rising. CoStar News >> Mall owner Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust emerged from its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy after shedding more than $800 million in debt from its books, the latest of large landlords of pandemic-hit retail space to t 'was stabilized and a symbol of the recovery of property types. The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust, better known as PREIT, said it completed its financial and corporate restructuring through an accelerated process after filing for bankruptcy protection in December. Coming out of the court proceedings, PREIT also appointed a new CEO and has been privatized. CoStar News >> This report was compiled from CoStars news publications in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany.

