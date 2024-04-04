



By Creative Victoria School holidays can be an expensive time, but when you're living creatively, you don't need to spend a lot to keep the kids entertained. With many creative organizations across the state offering free and low-cost activities, there are plenty of ways to get creative on a budget this Easter. Wood and weather workshop ACMI

Until April 12 (weekdays)

free Wood and weather is a future digital game that is set in a wooden toy city where players control the unpredictable weather. In this the workshopparticipants can create their own paper person inspired by Wood and weatherr and be one of the first to test the game. City of Brights Fall Holiday Workshops Dudley House, Bendigo Art Gallery

Until April 12

Tickets up to $12 Like other regional galleries, incl Geelong Gallery AND Ballarat Art GalleryBendigo Art Gallery is running a fantastic children's series seminar these holidays. To celebrate Bendigo Art Gallery's latest international exhibition Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 – 1925these workshops will bring Paris to Bendigo with a range of sessions designed for families and children, including modeling clay and cardboard replicas of Parisian buildings or contributing to a Paris-inspired street mural. Guru Dudu Silent Disco Arts Center Melbourne

Until April 13

15 dollars Explore Melbourne's fabulous Arts Center in the most fun way – wearing headphones and dancing your way to music and hilarious commentary in this silent disco tour. Storytime After Dark State Library of Victoria

April 11

free The State Library of Victoria is hosting a special Storytime After Darkwhere participants can put on their pajamas and go to the library after it closes to curl up and listen to stories and lullabies. Paper Bird Workshop NGV Australia, Fed Square

April 8 to 10

free In this the workshop by Taungurung artist Cassie Leatham, participants learn what it means to be an Aboriginal person in Australia. During class, Cassie's best friend, Mr. Beaky sits on her glasses, kisses and practices Taungurung words. Participants can also learn some Taungurung words as well as create a paper version of Mr Beaky to take home. Learn about Kiribati Fed square

April 11 to 14

free Among free children dance party and a food festivalFed Square is also transporting visitors to Kiribati these holidays, with Flying Canoean interactive song, dance and storytelling event and The Moors of Melbourne!, a celebration of the living traditions of the I-Kiribati community in Victoria, including songs from Kiribati choirs. Image: The Flying Canoe, supplied by MAP Co & The Flying Canoe. Possum Magic – A Baa Monkey Theater Company production Geelong Arts Centre

April 12 to 13

$32 for a family ticket with 2 adults and 2 children See a live stage adaptation of Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' beloved picture book Possum Magic, and be amazed by Grandma Poss and friends. The joy Museum of Immigration

Until August 29, 2025

Adults $15, children free The joy is a celebration of colour, creativity and nostalgia featuring seven joyful installations by Victorian creators – from a joy generator and dance floor that visitors are invited to dance to, to a life-size replica of a 90s video store. Image: Immigration Museum Joy Exhibit – The Joy Generator by Nixi Killick. Photo by Eugene Hyland; Source – Museums Victoria Victorian Connection articles feature the people, projects and programs that drive economic growth and prosperity across Victoria.

