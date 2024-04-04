RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) The bodies of six foreign aid workers killed in Israeli airstrikes began the journey back to their countries Wednesday, as more questions swirled over the Israelis' explanation that a mistaken identification led to the attack on their convoy.

The deadly attacks renewed criticism of Israel's conduct in almost 6 months of war with Hamas and highlighted the dangers military bombardment poses to aid workers as they try to deliver food to the besieged enclave. The UN says nearly a third of Gaza's population is on the brink of starvation.

All three British nationals, a Polish national, an Australian and an American Canadian citizen worked for him World Central Kitchen, an international charity founded by celebrity chef Jos Andrs. Their Palestinian driver was also killed and his remains were handed over to his family for burial in Gaza.

Other troops were flown into Egypt through the Rafah crossing, according to the Palestinian Authority for Crossings, which oversees border crossings.

The seven were delivering food that had been brought to Gaza through a newly established sea corridor when Israeli airstrikes targeted three of their vehicles late Monday. killing everyone inside.

The Israeli military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, announced the results of a preliminary investigation.

It was a mistake that followed a misidentification at night during a fight in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened. He gave no other details. He said an independent body would complete a full investigation in the coming days.

Andrs said the attacks were not just an unfortunate mistake in the fog of war.

It was a direct attack on clearly marked vehicles whose movements were known to the Israeli military, Andrs wrote. and op-eds published on Wednesday by the Israels Yediot Ahronot newspaper. It was also a direct result of the (Israeli) government's policy of squeezing humanitarian aid to desperate levels.

World Central Kitchen said it coordinated its movements with the military and the vehicles were marked with the organization's logo.

Andres, a Spanish-American chef whose organization has provided aid in war and disaster zones around the world, including to Israelis after The October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war, wrote that the Israeli government should open land routes for food and medicine today. It must stop killing civilians and aid workers today.

Spain's prime minister, Pedreo Sanchez, said Israel's explanation so far was absolutely unacceptable and insufficient and called for a much more detailed explanation of what happened. He spoke at a joint press conference in Doha with his Qatari counterpart. Qatar has played a key role in efforts to broker a ceasefire, along with the US and Egypt.

Some of Israel's closest allies condemned the deaths, prompting the World Kitchen Central and other charities to suspend food shipments, citing the dire security situation.

Israeli officials have not elaborated on the nature of the error.

The military has repeatedly struck aid vehicles and ambulances, as well as the offices of humanitarian groups and UN facilities, often justifying the attacks by saying that suspected militants were present. The military says the attacks are first cleared by legal experts, but critics have called the bombing indiscriminate with little regard for civilian casualties.

More than 180 aid workers have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN

On Tuesday, Israeli TV reported initial findings that have not been officially confirmed, saying the military identified cars carrying World Central Kitchens workers and observed suspected militants nearby. Half an hour later the vehicles were hit by the air force. Reports said it was not clear who ordered the attacks and why.

Dr. Maya Sion-Tzidkiyahu, an expert on Israel-Europe relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the progressive think tank Mitvim Institute, said it was possible that the military did not have enough control over commanders and soldiers on the ground, who are taking some actions in their hands. They are interpreting the rules of engagement in a much more elaborate way.

The international reaction has been extremely harsh and justified, she said. The merits we had after October 7 have already dwindled and now they have dwindled even more.

Israel faces growing isolation as international criticism of its Gaza offensive grows. On the same day as the deadly airstrikes, Israel sparked more fears by apparently striking Iran's consulate in Damascus. killing two Iranian generals. government also moved to close a foreign television media owned by Qatar Al Jazeera.

The strike on the World Central Kitchens convoy threatened to derail efforts by the US and other countries to open a maritime corridor for aid from Cyprus to help ease the desperate conditions in northern Gaza. Israel has severely restricted access to the north, where experts say famine is imminent.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to speak on Thursday amid growing White House frustration with Israel's prosecution of the war and after Monday's airstrikes, according to a US official familiar with the planning for the call. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans for the call.

In the statement on Tuesday, Biden issued extremely harsh criticism of Israel, expressing outrage over the attacks and saying Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers.

Meanwhile, Monday's strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, which the US said was carried out by Israel, escalated. fear of a wider conflict. The attack killed 12 people.

General Ramazan Sharif, a spokesman for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said on Wednesday that we will soon see more deadly strikes against Israel by the Resistance Front.

He appeared to be referring to Iran and its allies across the region, including the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and militias in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. They have repeatedly exchanged fire with Israel and the US since the start of the war in Gaza.

The top US Air Force commander for the Middle East, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, said Wednesday that the US is concerned that the Damascus attack could trigger new attacks on US troops by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

Nearly 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, about two-thirds of them women and children, according to territories of the Ministry of Healthwhich does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its counting.

The October 7 Hamas attacks killed around 1,200 people and resulted in the taking of around 250 hostages.

Hamas still holds about 100 hostages and the remains of about 30 others, after most of the rest were released last year in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

