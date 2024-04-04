As WrestleMania 40 Takes Over Philadelphia, PHL Looks To WWE's Biggest Night As A “Kick Off” For 2026

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is getting ready Welcome to WrestleMania 40one of the biggest sports and entertainment attractions of 2024. WrestleMania XL is about to take the city by storm.

Nearly 100,000 people are expected to come through Philadelphia International Airport for the event.

“This is really the beginning of everything to come in 2026,” said Heather Redfern, a spokeswoman for the airport.

Redfern refers to the city's 250th celebration, MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, FIFA World Cup and the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament will all take place in 2026. Delco will also host two major golf events in 2026 – 108th PGA Championship in Newtown Square and 2026 US Amateur at Merion Golf Club.

WrestleMania 40 and Philadelphia International Airport

For WrestleMania 40, PHL has a replica of a WWE ring in Terminal B. It's the airport's way of getting people excited for the next few days from the moment they land. There are also replicas of official WWE belts.

CBS News Philadelphia



Airport officials said it's a sweeping moment to get people hyped for Mania.

“The airport is one of the first places people see when they come into town,” said Redfern, “so we're always putting our best foot forward, especially when big events happen, and WrestleMania is one of the biggest events in sports that you can do”.

Milton Creary, a lifelong wrestling fan, said he attended WrestleMania in Philadelphia 25 years ago.

“I remember first being here at the airport, meeting all the performers. Triple H and Chyna at the time – rest in peace Chyna. When Stone Cold and The Rock had a match, that was the main event at the time.” said Creary.

Creary will be among the more than 100,000 people expected to attend WrestleMania at The Linc on Saturday and Sunday.

SmackDown and WWE Raw will also take place at Wells Fargo, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center will also host interactive fan events.

WrestleMania 40 is expected to generate millions for the Philadelphia region, a weekend event that will impact the city for years.

“They're going to take over the city of Philadelphia,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Philadelphia Brewery is entering WrestleMania 2024

Across the city, the business community is pulling out all the stops to get you ready for WrestleMania 40.

Attic Brewery getting into “mania”. CBS News Philadelphia toured the bar and brewery on Berkley Street in Germantown. They just got released”Big Dan's IPA.”

Attic Brewing Company



The name came from local professional wrestler Dan Champion. Starting Wednesday, Attic Brewery will host Wrestle Jawn in its outdoor beer garden. The brewery will host over a dozen options during the two-day event.

“It's a dream come true. It's pretty cool. I'm still a big IPA fan. Drink a beer with my name on it with a drawing of me on it. It's something I could never dream of. It's pretty cool, “Dan Champion. whose real name is Dan English, said. “It's so exciting that it's so local. Philadelphia is huge for the wrestling community, has been for decades. So to have such a big event in Philadelphia is great.”

Wrestle Jawn also benefits from Philabundance.

More from CBS News