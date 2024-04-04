As international travel increases, so does US use of technology. A look at how it is used in airports

WASHINGTON (AP) The Belgian family of four was on their fourth trip to the United States. They dreaded the long line at passport control when they entered the country, but had heard about a new app they could use to ease their way and decided to give it a shot. Within minutes, they had bypassed the long line at Washington Dulles International Airport and were waiting for their luggage.

It was always a long line,” said Piet De Staercke from the line to go through passport screening. He, his wife and two sons were visiting Washington and Chicago. We were a little scared. But now with the app, it's amazing.

As travel continues to thrive After the downturn related to the coronavirus pandemic, US Customs and Border Protection is expanding the use of technology like the Mobile Passport Control app that the De Staercke family used in an effort to process the ever-increasing number of passengers traveling internationally. And with events like a rare solar eclipseWith the Paris Olympics and summer vacations still driving international travel, these numbers don't look set to drop anytime soon.

Customs and Border Protection officials gave The Associated Press a behind-the-scenes look at some of the technology they've been using and what to expect in the coming months and years.

NUMBERS

During fiscal year 2023, the agency processed over 394 million travelers at ports of entry. This is an increase of 24% compared to the previous year. When looking at the nation's top 20 airports by passenger volume, officers processed 31% more passengers while average wait times increased by 11%. And at some of the busiest airports, wait times have seen negligible increases or even decreases. At JFK Airport in New York, for example, wait times were reduced by an average of 0.4 seconds as CBP officers processed 33% more travelers.

Increasingly, people are traveling internationally with their families rather than going abroad solely for business.

WITH MANY APPLICATIONS

Officials are moving more toward app-based technologies passenger movement speed through the airport. The Mobile Passport Control application used by the Belgian family is an example. It is available to US citizens, but also to lawful permanent residents, certain Canadians and travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries who have already been to the US at least once.

Passengers upload their photos and information to the app. When they enter the screening area, they are sent to a separate line. The officer then only needs to take a photo of one family member and he pulls up the entire group's photos and their information.

CBP launched the app in 2021, but is now trying to get more people to use it, including working with airlines to allow the app to be downloaded while the plane is in flight and putting up signs at airports to let them know travelers to it. Last year, a record 4.1 million people came to the country using the app.

Every second we can save in the process saves time because it eventually adds up, said Marc Calixte, the top CBP official at Dulles.

Last September, the agency also created an app specifically for passengers using Global Entry. This is one of the Trusted Traveler programs that CBP runs that allows certain low-risk passengers who make an appointment for an interview and undergo a background check to travel through customs and passport control more quickly when they arrive in the US.

IMPROVEMENTS IN GLOBAL ENTRY

Last year saw a record 3.2 million people apply to the Global Entry program, and this year the agency is on track to place nearly 4 million applications, said Brendan Blackmer, CBP's branch chief for Trusted Traveler Programs. But passengers have complained about how long it can take to process applications and their difficulty getting appointments. On its website, CBP says it takes an average of four to six months to process applications. In February, 17 members of Congress wrote to CBP asking for information, saying they were fielding complaints from constituents about wait times.

Blackmer said the agency has pushed to improve the process, including allowing nearly 100% of people who renew their status to do so without having to go into an enrollment center. This frees up appointments for first-time applicants. And it's pushing more people to be able to complete the process while they're at the airport, whether departing or returning from a trip.

There are also more appointments available, Blackmer said, although some cities like San Francisco are still seeing so many requests that appointments can take more than 90 days to get.

We have done a lot of work over the past year and a half, and the agencies are in a better position now and able to meet the demand for the program. And they would continue to work, Blackmer said.

THE FEE IS INCREASED

From October 1, people who use some of the Trusted Traveler Programs will see an increase in the fees they pay. The cost of NEXUS, a US-Canadian program designed to facilitate travel between the two countries for pre-approved travelers, will go from $50 to $120. Global Entry will go from $100 to $120. The SENTRI, for pre-approved travelers at the southern border with Mexico, will decrease, from $122.50 to $120.

But fees will now cover all children under 18, regardless of which program you're on.

What is unchanged is that approval for the programs will still be good for five years.

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT NEXT?

Calixte said that perhaps by the end of summer the airport will open so-called E-Gates where passengers using Global Entry can use the app, bypass an officer at a booth and instead go to a gate where their photo it's taken and matched to their passport and, assuming no red flags come up, the gates open and they pass out of the customs and passport control area and are on their way.

Further on the horizon, Blackmer said the agency is exploring a concept called smart queues, where the app assigns passengers to certain lines depending on information they've entered into the app, such as whether they have cargo to declare.

