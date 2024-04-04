Biden and Netanyahu will hold the first call since the killing of the World Central Kitchen workers





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to speak by phone on Thursday, according to a US official with knowledge of the call. This will be their first direct communication since seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza this week. The discussion comes after Biden on Tuesday delivered some of his strongest criticism of Israel since the start of its war with Hamas, saying he was outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of World Kitchen Central aid workers who were killed. by an Israeli airstrike on Monday. . President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023. File Miriam Alster / AP “Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to provide desperately needed aid to civilians,” Biden said in his speech. STATEMENT Tuesday. Netanyahu wrote in X on Tuesday that Israel “deeply regrets” the deaths of the workers, adding that the country “is fully committed to enabling humanitarian aid to reach the civilian population in Gaza and we will do everything in our power to ensure that the tragedy such things do not happen in the future.” Biden and Netanyahu last spoke on March 18. During that call, the White House said Biden warned the Israeli leader against implementing a planned military operation in Rafah and invited Netanyahu to send a senior interagency team to Washington. Netanyahu canceled the high-profile delegation's visit to Washington, although it may be rescheduled for the next few days. A version of the meeting took place virtually on Monday. Separately, on Wednesday, Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz called for snap elections to be held in September. The Israeli government has said that about 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attack by Hamas. About 240 Israelis were also kidnapped, and Israel has said more than 100 people are still being held hostage in Gaza. Since the outbreak of war, more than 32,900 people have died in Gaza, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Monica Alba reported from Washington, Zo Richards reported from New York.

