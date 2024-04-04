World News In Brief: Rights chief worried about Uganda's anti-LGBT law, Haiti update, Sudan aid, Egypt executions alert

In a statement, Volker Trk urged authorities in Kampala to repeal it in its entirety, along with other discriminatory legislation passed into law by the parliamentary majority.

Nearly 600 people are reported to have been subjected to human rights violations and abuses based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity since the enactment last May, Mr. Trk.

It must be abolished entirely or unfortunately this number will only increase.

He called on politicians to protect the rights and dignity of everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The criminalization and implementation of the death penalty for consensual same-sex relationships are contrary to Uganda's international human rights treaty obligations.

Constitutional rights

He noted that even the Ugandan constitution itself requires equal treatment and non-discrimination.

It is essential that the authorities also repeal Article 145 of the Penal Code Law, which also imposes criminal penalties for same-sex sexual relations, he added, along with maintaining sexual orientation and gender identity as prohibited grounds for discrimination.

Mr Trk said there needed to be an enabling environment for all human rights defenders – including LGBTQ rights lawyers – to carry out their legitimate human rights work, enabling them to work openly without discrimination and exercise their rights to freedom of expression, association and organization and peaceful assembly.

Health care in Haiti under attack by armed gangs

Hospitals in the capital of Haiti are under increasing attack by armed gangs, with some robbed amid ongoing unrest, the UN's humanitarian coordination office, OCHAwas reported on Wednesday.

A mobile health team supported by UNFPA visits a site for displaced people near the capital of Hatsis, Port-au-Prince.

Two health care facilities in Port-au-Prince were forced to close, while two others remain closed despite plans to reopen, after they were closed due to escalating violence.

Only La Paix University Hospital remains operational in the capital area and is facing significant strain due to increased demand for its services.

Delmas Hospital 18 and Saint Martin Health Center were robbed on March 26 and 27.

PAHO, the UN-administered Pan American Health Organization, is providing it with essential supplies such as medicine, fuel and logistical assistance to help it continue services.

Pharmacies are raided

According to OCHAarmed groups have also targeted and raided about 10 pharmacies in Haiti's capital, severely impeding public access to medications.

The increase in violence has also affected the work of HIV and tuberculosis service sites. cafeteria UNAIDS services are collaborating with the Haitian Ministry of Health, with HIV testing as a priority.

Amid a political vacuum, Haiti's powerful gangs have launched coordinated attacks on various targets since February, including police stations, prisons, airports and seaports, resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry three weeks ago.

While a state of emergency is in effect, a transitional government has yet to be established.

On Tuesday, the World Food Program (WFP) distributed hot meals to over 28,000 people in the capital and last week the UN health agency (WHO), the children's agency (UNICEF) and local partners conducted around 600 consultations in resettlement sites.

UN in Sudan and South Sudan join forces to deliver essential aid

Responding to the critical needs of civilians affected by the ongoing war in Sudan, the World Health Organizations (WHO) country teams there and in neighboring South Sudan are united to send supplies to the Blue Nile and Nuba mountains.

The ongoing crisis has significantly hampered the ability of the WHO office in Sudan to access and deliver essential emergency medical supplies to both regions, the WHO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Leveraging the South Sudan office's logistical expertise and available resources, emergency health kits have been pre-deployed from existing stocks in areas along the Sudan-South Sudan border, providing timely and effective assistance to those in urgent need.

Commitment to cooperation

The joint effort is a testament to both offices' commitment to cross-border cooperation, and the interagency emergency health supplies are expected to serve approximately 830,000 people in the conflict-affected areas of Blue Nile and the Nuba Mountains over the next three months.

The shipment is the second WHO South Sudan has been able to send across the border since the outbreak of brutal conflict between rival armies nearly a year ago.

The shipment of supplies is part of WHO's ongoing relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people, the agency said.

Egypt must stop executions, UN human rights experts urge

A group of independent UN human rights experts expressed grave concern on Wednesday after Egypt's highest court handed down death sentences to seven people in January in the so-called Helwan Anti-Terrorism Brigade. EVENT.

Their executions would amount to arbitrary killings in violation of the right to life due to unfair trials and other human rights violations, they said in a statement.

Suspected members of the Helwan Brigade were accused of targeting security forces after the coup against former democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi more than 10 years ago.

Follow international law

The death penalty can only be carried out after a legal process that guarantees all safeguards Wanted under international human rights law, Human Rights Council– said certain experts.

The cases allegedly involved serious violations of international law, including enforced disappearances and incommunicado detention, torture and forced confessions, denial of access to lawyers and family visits, prolonged detention, solitary confinement and mass trials before special terrorism courts. which do not meet the standards of fair trial.

Egypt has also failed to independently and effectively investigate and remedy these alleged violations as required by international and Egyptian law, they said.

Further death sentences INFRINGE international law because they are based on sentences for vague and overly broad terrorist offenses, the experts added.

There is also a real risk that executions in practice may amount to prohibited torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

We call on Egypt to halt these executions, independently investigate the alleged human rights violations and review the judicial proceedings in light of Egypt's international obligations, they said.

Rapporteurs and other UN rights experts are independent of any government, are not UN employees and do not receive a salary for their work.