Canada's wildfires blamed for increasing global tree cover loss

Progress made when it comes to protecting the world's forests was hampered by last year's historic fire season in Canada, according to a new report.

The annual survey, released on Thursday by the World ResourcesInstitute, a research group, found that global loss of tree cover outside the tropics increased by 24 percent in 2023.

The change is attributed to the large loss of tree cover last year in Canada.

It was fire season in Canada the worst on record with five times more tree cover lost to fire in 2023 than the year before.

Experts say drought and hot temperatures brought on by climate change created the conditions that resulted in Canada's historic season.

According to the tree cover report, Canada accounted for more than half of the world's forest loss due to fire last year, and 92 percent of the forests lost in the country were due to fire.

Progress and steps back

The report said “dramatic progress” in policy led to better conservation of the Amazon forest in Brazil and Colombia, despite recent wildfires in northern Brazil that have hampered these advances.

This progress was also countered by the loss of forests in other countries including Bolivia, Laos and Nicaragua due to fires and the expansion of agricultural land, the report said.

“We need to learn from countries that are successfully slowing deforestation, or else we will continue to rapidly lose one of our most effective tools to combat climate change,” Mikaela Weisse, director of Global Forest Watch, which is part of World Resources Institute. , told reporters at a press conference ahead of the report's release.

The report, prepared in collaboration with the University of Maryland, documented the loss of trees worldwide from deforestation, fires and other causes.

He noted the huge impact of the wildfire season on Canada. Matt Hansen, a professor of geographic sciences at the University of Maryland, called the data from Canada “out of scale” and “another level of extraordinary.”

However, much of the report focused on the tropics, given its importance as an ecosystem to protect to avoid carbon emissions and biodiversity loss, Weisse said.

She also suggested that the tropics where people are directly responsible for deforestation could lead to more action, given recent international commitments.

International and domestic solutions

In 2021, more than 100 countries, including Canada, pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade.

But the world remains a long way from meeting its 2030 targets. Last year, the tropics lost 3.7 million hectares of primary forest. That's equivalent to losing 10 football fields per minute, according to the report.

“The 2023 data shows that countries can reduce rates of forest loss when they muster the political will to do so,” said Rod Taylor, global director for forests with the World Resources Institute.

“But we also know that progress can be reversed when the political winds change.”

The solution to Canada's loss of tree cover may lie in encouraging tree regeneration after wildfires, but Canadian experts say this will require a smarter approach.

“We're not going to go out and plant 18 million hectares. It's just not feasible,” Randall Van Wagner, head of Tree Canada's National Greening Program, said in an interview.

What can be promising is the use of different types of trees.

“Deciduous trees tend to hold a lot more moisture,” Van Wagner explained, suggesting that trees like aspens, unlike firs and pines, can be a line of defense. “The fire can actually slow down because of the moisture retention.”

Peter Wood, a lecturer at the University of British Columbia's Faculty of Forestry, agreed, saying Canada is not allowing these deciduous “fire-resistant trees” to regenerate and using suppressive chemicals to make way for the trees to be harvested. more profitable.

“Maybe we should let them grow back instead of fighting them in the interest of reproducing pines that are better for two out of four.”

But with dry conditions making for what looks like another bad fire season, Wood suggested that progress could disappear before it has a chance to take root.

“The science tells us that forests that are in those early stages of regeneration, they remain very vulnerable,” Wood told CBC News. “Until that tent is in place, you could be very vulnerable to fire.”