Everything you need to do to vote in the London elections in May
On Thursday 2 May, Londoners can vote to elect the Mayor of London, 14 members of the London Assembly representing 14 London constituencies and 11 members of the Assembly representing the whole of London.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday 16 April.
Remember that you will now need to provide voter ID to vote at the polling stations on Thursday 2 May.
All voters will need to take an approved form of photo identification to the polling station to vote, which will take place between 07:00 and 22:00. If you don't have an accepted form of photo ID, you can apply for Certificate of Voter Authorityuntil 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.
If you don't want to show ID at a polling station, you can apply to vote by proxy.
The deadline to register to vote by post in this election is Wednesday 17 April at 5pm. You will need your date of birth, a copy of your signature and your National Insurance number. Voters by mail will not have their voter ID affected and will be issued their postal ballots as usual.
The deadline to register to vote by proxy in this election is Wednesday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. From May 2, voters will be limited to acting as proxies for two people, regardless of their relationship. Anyone voting on behalf of UK voters living overseas can act as a proxy for up to four people.
If you have any questions, you can speak to one of our advisors via online chat from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.
