Daniel Kahneman Obituary | Psychology

Psychologist Daniel Kahneman, who has died aged 90, won the 2002 Nobel Prize in economics despite describing himself as cheering mostly on the fringes of the subject. He achieved celebrity status in 2011 with the pop psychology book Thinking, Fast and Slow, aged 77 and after a lifetime of rigorous academic research. Such unpredictable events were typical of his long and eclectic career, also provoking him to ask a host of questions about human behavior that formed the basis of his often counterintuitive theories. His work revealed the extent to which human beings make faulty judgments in everyday situations and base decisions on those judgments. Steven Pinker called him the most influential psychologist in the world.

From early in his career, working at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Kahneman had been interested in obtaining results that could be applied to real-world situations. One of his first insights came when he was trying to convince flight instructors that reward was more effective than punishment when training people in new skills. One member of his class contradicted him flatly, saying that the cadets he praised for a successful maneuver always did worse the next time, and those he reprimanded for praising a skill did better.

Kahneman immediately realized that the instructors' reaction had nothing to do with second-rate performance, it was simply a case of regression to the mean (cadets revert to their average score). It is part of the human condition, he later wrote, that we are statistically punished for rewarding others and rewarded for their punishment.

During the 1970s Kahneman did most of his work in collaboration with a younger colleague, Amos Tversky. Their partnership, based on incessant conversation, complementary skills, very high standards of rehearsal and constant joy, earned them the nickname Lennon and McCartney Psychologists. Between them they produced a flood of examples to show how our largely unconscious perceptual and emotional predispositions gleefully undermine our rational selves.

Kahneman and Tversky showed that if people toss a coin twice and get heads both times, they are much more likely to believe that the next toss will produce tails even though the probability of heads on each toss is exactly 50/50. The same mistake causes gamblers to continue playing after a losing streak, certain that the next spin should bring a win? They identified what they called heuristics of judgment rules that systematically bias people in their decision making. They went on to develop what became known as prospect theory, demonstrating that the fear of losing was a much more powerful motivator than the hope of winning. People who are asked to bet $20 on a coin flip usually won't take the bet unless the payoff is $40 or more.

Prospect theory, along with work showing that people make different choices between two equally likely outcomes depending on how the question is posed, took the economics world by storm in the 1980s. Economist Richard Thaler took their ideas and the collaboration gave birth to a new field of behavioral economics. Until that point, economists worked on the assumption that economic agents made rational decisions based on the utility, defined in statistical terms, of a given course of action. Despite the obvious fact that such actors are usually human, the worlds of economics and psychology had rarely interacted.

Kahnemans collaboration with Tversky ended when both researchers moved from Israel to North America: Tversky to Harvard and then Stanford in the US, and Kahneman to the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada (1978-86), followed by University of California. at Berkeley (1986-94). As recounted in Michael Lewiss 2016 joint biography of the two men, The Undoing Project, their relationship deteriorated to the point where Kahneman told Tversky they were no longer friends. Just days later, Tversky got in touch to say he had terminal cancer.

He died in 1996, aged 59. Kahneman delivered the eulogy at his funeral and included it along with his autobiographical essay on the Nobel site: Tversky would surely have shared the prize had he lived.

The book Thinking, Fast and Slow brought to a wide readership Kahnemans integration of his results and Tverskys with a model of psychological processing that answered the question of how the human race had managed to survive and thrive despite its susceptibility to irrational biases . The model suggests that we first assess a situation with a quick, intuitive process based on previous experience that in evolutionary terms is often the key to survival. On top of that is a slow, painstaking, conscious process that can, but doesn't always, correct mistakes made by the first process.

Kahneman was born in Tel Aviv while his mother was visiting family there. His parents, Rachel (nee Shenzon) and Efrayim, of Lithuanian Jewish descent, lived in Paris, where Efrayim worked as a chemist for a branch of the LOral cosmetics company. When Paris fell to the Nazis in 1940, Efrayim was held in the Drancy transit camp, but was released after six weeks after his boss intervened. The family escaped, living part of the time in a chicken coop. They eluded capture, but Daniels' father died of untreated diabetes in 1944, when Daniel was 10 and just six weeks before the Allied D-Day landings.

Having spent his early years being chased, as he put it, like a rabbit, Kahneman described himself as a constant worrier. At the same time, his fascination with gossip and questions of behavior, personality, and belief prompted him to pursue a career in psychology. In 1946 his mother took him and his sister to live in Palestine, becoming some of the first citizens of the state of Israel. Armed with a degree in psychology from Hebrew University, he undertook his national service in the Israel Defense Forces, among other things designing a questionnaire for recruits that would improve existing tests' grim predictions of their potential as soldiers. .

After a PhD at Berkeley, Kahneman returned to Jerusalem as a junior lecturer and began research in visual perception. During a two-year sabbatical in the US, he shifted his research interest to questions related to mental effort and attention, and their relationships to emotional arousal.

His decade of collaboration with Tversky in decision-making set him up for his later career in North America. Honored with many honors, he spent his later years as professor emeritus at Princeton University, New Jersey, publishing his latest book, Noise (with two co-authors, Olivier Sibony and Cass Sunstein) in 2021.

Kahnemans acute awareness included his recognition that he shared all the obstacles to rational decision-making that his research had uncovered. Late in his life, he tried to deal with the often awkward exchanges between competing social scientists by developing a method called adversarial cooperation. He hoped, he wrote, that more efficient procedures for conducting controversy would be part of my legacy. Yet even he, a left-wing Israeli who hated the notion of occupation, as David Shariatmadari told him in an article for the Guardian in 2015, could not think of an approach to resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Kahneman married educational psychologist Irah Kahn when they were students. After their divorce, in 1978 he married the British cognitive psychologist Anne Treisman. She died in 2018. He spent the last years of his life with Tversky's widow, Barbara. She survives him, along with two children from his first marriage, Michael and Lenore, four step-grandchildren, Jessica, Deborah, Daniel and Stephen, from his second marriage, three grandchildren and four step-grandchildren .