Attorney General's Statement on Sikh Heritage Month

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has issued the following statement to celebrate Sikh Heritage Month:

“Since 2017, April has been marked as Sikh Heritage Month in BC to honor the invaluable contributions Sikhs have made to our province over the past century.

“The roots of Sikh heritage run deep into BC The first Sikh immigrants came here in the early 1900s, and today, there are approximately 300,000 Sikhs who call this province home. Despite facing discrimination and racism, they built thriving communities, contributed to the growth of our province and created cultural landmarks, such as North America's first gurdwara in Golden.

“In the face of many obstacles, Sikh Canadians have remained steadfast in their pursuit of equality, social justice and service to others. In times of greatest need, such as during the pandemic, BC's Sikh communities have stepped up, showing great compassion and solidarity for their neighbors by providing food, shelter and other support.

“Unfortunately, many Sikhs and people of other faiths are still facing racism today. To fight the ongoing hatred and discrimination, we must unite and commit to being anti-racist, everyday and in every aspect of our lives.

“Within weeks, we will introduce anti-racism legislation to begin removing racist barriers and loopholes in government programs and services. We will also launch a racist incident support line this spring to help those who witness or experience racism. There is still more that the government needs to do to promote inclusion and fight bigotry, and we are committed to doing this work.

“As we mark the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month, I urge everyone to not only explore Sikh culture and history, but also to reflect on what we can do to be anti-racist. Together, I know we can create a more inclusive and equitable BC for generations to come.”