How bird flu affects you; NATO solemnly celebrates its 75th anniversary: ​​NPR





Good morning. You are reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox, and HEAR on the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day. Today's top stories Even scientists who have tracked bird flu for years are baffled from its recent spread in dairy cattle populations. “There are a bunch of unknowns right now,” says Richard Webby, a virologist at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. What we do know is that the first cases of this type of H5N1 bird flu appeared among migratory birds in late 2021 and are now appearing among dairy cows and at a large egg producer in Mississippi. A person who had close contact with a cow believed to be infected with the virus has been infected.

change the subtitles Charlie Neibergall/AP

Charlie Neibergall/AP Federal officials and scientists stress that the risk to the public remains low, despite reports that the strain is affecting new species of wild birds and persisting longer than previous ones. There are no documented cases of human-to-human transmission, and it is generally rare for people to catch any type of bird flu. “The good news is that this is not a serious problem,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told NPR. “It's not going to bankrupt anybody. Cows basically have the flu for a week and they get over it.” The USDA has also said that the milk supply remains safe and there is no need for a recall because only milk from healthy cows can be processed for human consumption. Read everything else you need to know about H5N1 here. Polls in Israel show two things: 1) Israelis overwhelmingly support the Israeli government's war against Hamas, and 2) Israelis overwhelmingly disapprove of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Benny Gantz, who is part of the prime minister's war cabinet, is the leader of the opposition party in Israel. He called on the government to agree on the date of the elections. Polls show that Gantz would win against Netanyahu in the election. Gantz was brought in as a kind of moderating influence in the country's war cabinet explains NPR's Jennifer Ludden First up. The retired general and former chief of the military general staff beat instills public confidence in Netanyahu's cabinet. Even before recent calls for new elections, the prime minister has said the elections will paralyze the country for months and stall negotiations for the release of more than 100 hostages still in Gaza. Ludden adds that many Israelis hold Netanyahu personally responsible for failing to predict the Hamas attack that Israel says killed 1,200 people. Israel's military response has now killed more than 32,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

explains NPR's Jennifer Ludden First up. The retired general and former chief of the military general staff beat instills public confidence in Netanyahu's cabinet. Even before recent calls for new elections, the prime minister has said the elections will paralyze the country for months and stall negotiations for the release of more than 100 hostages still in Gaza. Ludden adds that many Israelis hold Netanyahu personally responsible for failing to predict the Hamas attack that Israel says killed 1,200 people. Israel's military response has now killed more than 32,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry. Orthodox Jews in full-time religious studies are exempt from military service, which has angered many Israelis, according to Ludden. But ultra-religious parties are a key part of Netanyahu's governing coalition, and he has yet to challenge this exclusion. NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary today. The alliance has tripled in size since its founding after World War II. One of the newest members, Sweden, is today attending its first meeting as a full member. Russia's war against Ukraine has brought NATO back into prominence, NPR says explains Teri Shultz IN First up. Just look at the two countries that recently joined NATO, Finland and Sweden. They might have remained neutral or militarily disengaged had Russia not launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Ukraine is not at today's meeting. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has proposed a new five-year plan in which NATO will take over the coordination of international arms shipments from the US. They hope that this agreement will be reached by July, but Ukraine will still not get what it really wants. the 33rd member of the alliance. Deep dive

change the subtitles JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images First responders mitigated much of the damage that may have been caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26. The NPR Investigative Team analyzed more than 1,000 radio messages exchanged between state and city police agencies and the fire department on the day of the collapse. At 1:27 a.m., when a pilot aboard the Dali container ship issued a call saying the ship had lost power near the bridge, first responders jumped on the radio channels. At the same minute, officers were alerted to prevent cars from passing.

issued a call saying the ship had lost power near the bridge, first responders jumped on the radio channels. At the same minute, officers were alerted to prevent cars from passing. First responders then thought to alert construction workers, but a few seconds later the ship hit the bridge. Another first responder then called for backup to rescue the crew at 1:29 a.m., but by then the bridge was gone.

later the ship hit the bridge. Another first responder then called for backup to rescue the crew at 1:29 a.m., but by then the bridge was gone. At that moment the rescue operation and the first responders started tried to confirm how many construction workers were missing. The workers who fell into the water were from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. Radio messages indicate that there was a communication difficulty with other crew members who were trying to assist in the rescue effort. “Maybe the language barrier,” said one of the first responders.

tried to confirm how many construction workers were missing. The workers who fell into the water were from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. Radio messages indicate that there was a communication difficulty with other crew members who were trying to assist in the rescue effort. “Maybe the language barrier,” said one of the first responders. Just after 2 a.m., someone noticed something in the water. Fifteen minutes later there were reports of someone receiving medical attention. By early morning, rescue teams had pulled two people alive from the river. Advice for life

change the subtitles Reina Takahashi/NPR

Reina Takahashi/NPR Do you ever find yourself staring at a screen that says “select your tip” and have no idea what to do? Well you're not the only one. Tipping is confusing these days, especially when businesses that never asked for tips start asking for them. Tipping expectations have also risen in recent years, according to a Pew Research survey. It's easier for companies to ask for advice, thanks to electronic payment software like Square. Here are a few things to keep in mind the next time you're confused by a type screen: Location matters. Depending on your state's minimum wage, your server may expect a tip. Finding out the local minimum can help you decide how much to leave/tip.

Depending on your state's minimum wage, your server may expect a tip. Finding out the local minimum can help you decide how much to leave/tip. When in doubt, just ask. Sometimes, it's not clear how much of your tip goes to your bartender or waitress. You can always ask them if they are taking everything from your tip.

Sometimes, it's not clear how much of your tip goes to your bartender or waitress. You can always ask them if they are taking everything from your tip. Dealing with unexpected tip requests. Beware of “screen pressure” when businesses load their payment systems with high default minimum payment options. Before you go

change the subtitles MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images Dr. Thaer Ahmad, a Palestinian American doctor, walked out of a meeting with President Biden Tuesday. The meeting with a small group of Muslims was held after the administration canceled a scaled-down Ramadan event. Virginia could become the 12th state in the US to ban marriage for minors. Hear why lawyers hope more states will raise the age of marriage to 18. Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov played his first game in the NHL nine years after being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers. Fedotov was arrested and forced to join the army when he tried to leave Russia in 2015. This newsletter is edited by Majd Al-Waheidi. Suzanne Nuyen AND Anandita Bhalerao contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/04/1242748198/nato-celebrates-75-years-benny-gantz-up-first-newsletter-avain-bird-flu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos