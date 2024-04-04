We must not allow Myanmar to become a forgotten crisis: UK statement to the UN Security Council





Thank you President, and thank you ASG Khiari and Director Doughten for your insightful briefings. Colleagues, as we have heard, it has now been more than three years since Myanmar's military overthrew the democratically elected government, setting the country on a path of violence and humanitarian suffering. The Myanmar Armed Forces have carried out airstrikes across Myanmar, including in Rakhine State where communities are facing the dire impact of the escalating conflict. We unequivocally condemn such attacks. There is no justification for killing civilians. We are following, with deep concern, credible reports of the detention and forcible recruitment of Rohingya as a result of the announcement of military conscription. This has the potential to further fuel high inter-communal tensions between the Rohingya and Rakhine communities.

The situation in Rakhine State and Myanmar more broadly is devastating for its civilian population and the international community must take action. First, we must promote political progress. Over a year since the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2669, Myanmar's military refuses to engage meaningfully with international efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The Council has been unequivocal in its unequivocal support for ASEAN's five-point consensus and the need to end all violence immediately. Therefore, we must send a unified message in support of the implementation of 2669; holding the military accountable for their actions and showing solidarity with the people of Myanmar. Second, we need to address the humanitarian situation. Efforts by the military to restrict access for humanitarian aid are exacerbating the distressing situation on the ground. And the military reported that the forced closure of hospitals in Rakhine State is preventing access to essential health care. We reiterate this Council's call for full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access. Since 2017, the UK has provided over $56 million in aid, including cash assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene services, to the Rohingya and other Muslim minorities in Rakhine State. We remain clear that conditions are not favorable for any repatriation of Rohingya and congratulate Bangladesh for hosting so many Rohingya refugees. Colleagues, we will not allow Myanmar to become a forgotten crisis. We reiterate our call for renewed efforts to build towards a peaceful, inclusive Myanmar and a better future for the people of Myanmar. The UN should appoint a special envoy without further delay, which will help to advance these efforts. Thank you.

