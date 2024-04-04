US International Trade in Goods and Services, February 2024





The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $68.9 billion in February, up $1.3 billion from the revised $67.6 billion in January. International trade deficit in US goods and services Deficit: 68.9 billion dollars +1.9% Exports: 263.0 billion dollars +2.3% Imports: 331.9 billion dollars +2.2% Next publication: Thursday, May 2, 2024 () Statistical significance is not applicable or measurable. Data adjusted for seasonality, but not price changes Source: US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, April 4, 2024 Exports, imports and balance (export 1) February exports were $263.0 billion, $5.8 billion more than January exports. February imports were $331.9 billion, $7.1 billion more than January imports. February's increase in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $0.3 billion to $91.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.6 billion to $22.5 billion. Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $3.9 billion, or 2.8 percent, from the same period in 2023. Exports increased $9.3 billion, or 1.8 percent. Imports rose $5.4 billion or 0.8 percent. Three-month moving average (exhibit 2) The average deficit in goods and services rose $2.1 billion to $66.9 billion for the three months ending in February. Average exports rose by $3.0 billion to $259.0 billion in February.

Average imports rose by $5.1 billion to $325.9 billion in February. Year-over-year, the average deficit in goods and services decreased $3.7 billion from the three months ending in February 2023. Average exports rose $5.3 billion from February 2023.

Average imports rose $1.6 billion from February 2023. Exports (exhibits 3, 6 and 7) Merchandise exports rose by $5.0 billion to $176.7 billion in February. Census-based merchandise exports increased $5.0 billion. Industrial supplies and materials rose $2.9 billion. Crude oil rose $1.1 billion. Non-monetary gold rose $0.6 billion.

Food, snacks and beverages increased by $1.7 billion. Soybeans rose $1.0 billion.

Capital goods increased by $1.5 billion. Civil aircraft increased by $1.4 billion.

Vehicles, auto parts and engines fell $1.3 billion. Passenger cars fell $0.9 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments fell to less than $0.1 billion. Exports of services rose by $0.8 billion to $86.4 billion in February. Travel increased by $0.4 billion.

Shipping increased $0.3 billion. Imports (exhibits 4, 6 and 8) Merchandise imports rose by $4.7 billion to $268.1 billion in February. Census-based merchandise imports rose $4.8 billion. Consumer goods increased by $1.6 billion. Cell phones and other household goods increased by $1.4 billion. Pharmaceutical preparations fell by $1.3 billion.

Food, snacks and beverages increased by $1.3 billion. Other foods increased by $0.5 billion.

Vehicles, parts and engines increased by $1.1 billion. Other automotive parts and accessories increased by $0.5 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments fell to less than $0.1 billion. Imports of services rose by $2.4 billion to $63.8 billion in February. Travel increased by $1.3 billion.

Shipping increased $1.0 billion. Real goods on a 2017 dollar census basis (Exhibit 11) The real goods deficit rose $1.0 billion, or 1.2 percent, to $87.0 billion in February, compared with a 0.3 percent decline in the nominal deficit. Real merchandise exports rose $3.0 billion, or 2.1 percent, to $147.8 billion, compared with a 2.9 percent increase in nominal exports.

Real merchandise imports rose $4.0 billion, or 1.7 percent, to $234.9 billion, compared with a 1.8 percent increase in nominal imports. review January export revisions Merchandise exports were revised up by $0.1 billion.

Services exports were revised up to $0.1 billion. January import revisions Merchandise imports were revised down to less than $0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised up to $0.2 billion. Goods by selected countries and areas: Monthly basis of registration (exhibit 19) February figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.5), the Netherlands ($4.3), Hong Kong ($2.8), Australia ($1.6), the United Kingdom ($0.8), Belgium ($0.6 dollars), Brazil ($0.6). ), Switzerland ($0.4) and Saudi Arabia (less than $0.1). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($21.9), the European Union ($17.6), Mexico ($15.3), Vietnam ($9.6), Germany ($7.6), Japan ($6.2), Ireland ($5.3 ), South Korea ($5.2). ), Canada ($5.1), India ($4.4), Taiwan ($4.2), Italy ($3.4), Malaysia ($2.4), France ($0.8), Singapore ($0.3), and Israel ($0.3). The balance with Switzerland moved from a deficit of $1.5 billion in January to a surplus of $0.4 billion in February. Exports increased by $0.7 billion to $3.6 billion and imports decreased by $1.2 billion to $3.2 billion.

The deficit with Japan narrowed by $1.1 billion to $6.2 billion in February. Exports increased by $0.1 billion to $6.4 billion and imports decreased by $1.0 billion to $12.6 billion.

The deficit with Mexico widened $2.7 billion to $15.3 billion in February. Exports increased by $0.4 billion to $27.6 billion and imports increased by $3.1 billion to $43.0 billion. All statistics referenced are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on the balance of payments, unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including non-seasonally adjusted statistics and details for Census commodities, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this publication. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this publication. You can find the full publication at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-trade-goods-and-services. The full schedule is available in the Economic Conference Room of the Registration Bureau at www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on the BEA website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule. Next release: May 2, 2024, at 8:30 am EDT

US International Trade in Goods and Services, March 2024 Notification Future updates of goods and services With the releases of the US International Trade in Goods and Services (FT-900) report and the FT-900 Annual Review on June 6, 2024, merchandise trade statistics, both Census and Balance of Payments ( BOP basis) and services trade statistics will be revised starting in 2019. Revised BOP goods and services statistics will also be included in the US International Trade report, first quarter 2024 and update annual” and in the interactive database of international transactions, both will be published by BEA on June 20, 2024. The revised statistics on trade in goods will reflect: Corrections and adjustments to previously published non-seasonally adjusted Census commodity statistics.

Reclassifications of the end use of certain goods.

Recalculated seasonal and trading day adjustments.

Newly available and revised source data for BOP adjustments, which are adjustments BEA applies to Census commodities to convert them to a BOP basis. See the section “Commodities (Balance of Payments Basis)” in the explanatory notes for more information. The revised statistics on trade in services will reflect: An improved valuation method for transport services.

Newly available and revised source data, primarily from BEA surveys of international services.

Seasonal adjustments recalculated.

Revised the time distributions of the quarterly source data in the monthly statistics. See the “Services” section in the explanatory notes for more information. A preview of the BEA's 2024 annual update of the International Transaction Accounts will be available at Current Business Survey later in April 2024. If you have questions or require additional information, please contact the Bureau of the Census, Economic Indicators Division, International Trade Macro Analysis Branch, at (800) 549-0595, option 4, or at eid.international.trade.data@ census.gov or BEA, Balance of Payments Division, at [email protected].

