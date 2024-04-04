Iran executes 853 people in eight-year high amid crackdown, drug war

Strong international action is urgently needed to halt a horrific increase in executions that saw Iranian prisons transformed into sites of mass killings by 2023, Amnesty International said. In a new research briefing published today, the organization notes that at least 481 executions, more than half of the total of 853 executions recorded in 2023, were carried out for drug-related offences.

Don't Let Them Kill Us: Iran's Relentless Execution Crisis Since the 2022 Uprising reveals how Iranian authorities have intensified the use of the death penalty to instill fear in the population and strengthen their grip on power following the September-December 2022 Women's Freedom uprising. The conference also raises the alarm about the disproportionate impact of lethal policies anti-narcotics authorities on poor and marginalized communities.

The number of executions in 2023 is the highest on record since 2015 and marks a 48% increase from 2022 and a 172% increase from 2021. Iran's killing spree is continuing in 2024, with at least 95 executions registered until March 20. The numbers of executions recorded by Amnesty International are minimum figures and the organization believes the real number is higher.

The death penalty is abhorrent in all circumstances, but imposing it on a massive scale for drug-related offenses after grossly unfair trials before Revolutionary Courts is a grotesque abuse of power. The Islamic Republic's deadly anti-narcotics policies are contributing to a cycle of systemic poverty and injustice, and further entrenching discrimination against marginalized communities, particularly Iran's oppressed Baluchi minority, said Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa. of the North in Amnesty. International.

Last year also saw a wave of executions targeting protesters, social media users and other actual or perceived dissidents for acts protected by international human rights law, prompting charges such as blasphemy and apostasy, as and vague accusations of enmity against God (thank you) and/or land corruption (makes efsad up rice).

Protesters, dissidents and members of oppressed ethnic minorities are among those executed as authorities have used the death penalty in an orchestrated attempt to sow fear in the public and suppress dissent. Without a strong global response, Iranian authorities will feel emboldened to execute thousands more people in the coming years with total impunity, said Diana Eltahawy.

Our shocking findings on the Iranian authorities' ongoing attacks on the right to life underscore the urgent need for the international community to pressure the Iranian authorities for an immediate moratorium on all executions. As the UN Human Rights Council votes this week on whether to renew the mandates of the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran and the Special Rapporteur on Iran, it is vital to signal to the Iranian authorities that their appalling human rights record human rights will remain under international scrutiny and to ensure that an independent international investigative and accountability mechanism remains in place to collect and analyze evidence of crimes under international law.

Revolutionary courts issued 520 (61%) of the death sentences carried out in 2023. These courts have jurisdiction over a wide range of acts, including drug-related offenses, which the authorities consider national security crimes. Courts lack independence, operate under the influence of security and intelligence agencies, and routinely use coerced confessions tainted by torture in grossly unfair summary trials to deliver convictions.

The increase in executions in 2023 has been driven largely by a deadly shift in Iran's anti-narcotics policy after Ebrahim Raisis rose to the presidency and the appointment of Gholamhossein Ejei as head of the judiciary, both in 2021.

Amnesty International has analyzed official statements from senior executive and judicial authorities publicly criticizing the 2017 reforms to the Anti-Narcotics Law, which led to a dramatic drop in drug-related executions between 2018 and 2020, and calling for increased use of the death penalty to fight drugs. -trafficking.

These official positions have translated into an alarming upward trajectory since 2021, with 481 drug-related executions in 2023, accounting for 56% of the total number of executions. This marks an 89% increase from 2022 when 255 people were executed for drug-related offenses and a 264% increase from 2021 when 132 people were executed for drug-related offenses.

Iran's Baluchi minority accounted for 29% (138) of drug-related executions in 2023, while making up only about 5% of the Iranian population, exposing the discriminatory effect of the authorities' anti-narcotics strategy on the most marginalized and impoverished communities.

Individuals executed for drug-related offenses were often brutally killed in secret without prior notification to their families and lawyers.

Without urgent action by the international community, drug-related executions will continue to rise amid ongoing efforts by the judiciary, legislature and executive branch to enact a deadly new anti-narcotics law that, if enacted, would expand the range of of drug charges. the death penalty.

Throughout 2023, in the wake of the Women's Life uprising in September-December 2022, Iranian authorities also intensified the use of the death penalty as a weapon to quell dissent.

In 2023, authorities executed six men in connection with the 2022 uprising and one person in connection with the nationwide protests of November 2019. At least seven other people have been sentenced to death and are at imminent risk of execution in connection with the uprising of of 2022 and the protests of November 2019.

The increase in executions has led death row inmates to go on hunger strike and publicly plead for intervention to stop their executions.

In May 2023, days before their executions after grossly unfair trials, protesters Majid Kazemi, Saleh MirhashemiAND Said Jagubismuggled out a note from prison pleading for help, which read: Please don't let them kill us.

On January 28, 2024, another group of death row inmates wrote an open letter announcing a hunger strike and asking for support to save their lives. Maybe with your help, these executions can be stopped. In whatever way you can, please be our voice

Executions of those arrested as children

Last year also marked a shocking escalation in the use of the death penalty against child offenders, with the execution of a 17-year-old boy and four young men convicted of crimes that occurred when they were under 18.

Hamidreza Azariwas arrested when he was only 16 years old and executed less than seven months later after a grossly unfair trial that was expedited by the prosecution authorities. Iranian authorities brazenly misrepresented his age as 18 in local media to avoid responsibility for violating international law that prohibits the imposition of death sentences on persons under 18 at the time of the crime.

In recent months, the authorities have misleadingly promoted a new directive from the Chief Justice as a step towards a further reduction of death sentences against child offenders. However, Amnesty International's analysis finds that the directive fails to address long-standing flaws in juvenile laws and reasserts the discretion given to judges to sentence child offenders to death following erroneous assessments of maturity.

Amnesty International has repeatedly called on the Iranian authorities to amend Article 91 of the Islamic Penal Code to abolish the death penalty for crimes committed by children in all circumstances.

Background

Iranian authorities refuse to provide public statistics on death sentences and executions. To record the number of executions carried out in 2023, Amnesty International worked closely with the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre, drawing on open sources, including reports from state media, independent media and human rights organisations. The organization also reviewed the execution logs of Human Rights in Iran and the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.

The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception, regardless of the nature or circumstances of the crime; guilt, innocence or other characteristics of the individual; or the method used by the State to carry out the execution.