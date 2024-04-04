Pakistan must stop illegal deportation of Afghan refugees





Reacting to Pakistan's newly elected government's announcement to expand and speed up its plans to illegally deport Afghan refugees to the country after next week's Eid al-Fitr holiday, James Jennion, Refugee and Migrant Rights Campaign at Amnesty International, said: The Pakistani authorities' callous disregard for the persecution, gross human rights abuses and humanitarian catastrophe that awaits Afghan refugees if they are deported to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is heartbreaking. Instead of heeding repeated global calls to stop the deportations, the newly elected Pakistani government has disappointingly now extended the deportation drive to Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders as well. Pakistan's plan to repatriate illegal aliens is in violation of international refugee and human rights law and puts the lives of all Afghan refugees at risk. James Jennion, refugee and migrant rights activist at Amnesty International The decision endangers the lives of over 800,000 Afghan refugees across Pakistan and threatens to unleash another wave of harassment and bans after the holy month of Ramadan. Pakistan's illegal alien repatriation plan is in violation of international refugee and human rights law, especially the principle of non-refoulement, and puts the lives of all Afghan refugees at risk, especially women, girls, journalists, defenders of human rights, protesting women, artists. , and former Afghan government and security officials. The Government's decision also lacks transparency and arbitrarily invalidates the ACC documentation that has been issued by the Government of Pakistan itself. We call on the Pakistani authorities to immediately reverse these decisions and urgently enact human rights-compliant legislation to protect the rights of refugees in the country and become a state party to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. along with its protocols. Background: Many Afghans living in fear of persecution following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 have fled to Pakistan, where they have been subjected to waves of arbitrary detentions, arrests and threats of deportation. In October 2023, phase 1 of the illegal alien repatriation plan was announced with a 30-day deadline for undocumented Afghan refugees to leave the country or be subject to deportation, putting 1.4 million refugees at risk. Since then, Amnesty International has documented a complete lack of transparency, due process and accountability in the illegal detentions and deportations of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, which was exacerbated by increased harassment and hostility towards them. In phase 2 of the repatriation plan, Afghan Citizen Card issued by Pakistan (ACC) holders will be expelled from the country after Eid al-Fitr, a major Muslim holiday expected to fall on April 10, 2024 in the region. Phase 3 is expected to result in the forced and illegal eviction of Proof of Registration issued by UNHCR (PoR) card holders. As of September 2023, 527,981 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan leaving behind their homes, properties and community in Pakistan. The government declares that it is over 800,000 ACC holders, while UNHCR estimates that there are 1.3 million PoR holders in Pakistan. Amnesty International has repeatedly called on the government to reverse its decision to deport Afghan refugees, most recently in its Ten Points on Human Rights. Charter for the newly elected government in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/04/pakistan-government-must-halt-deportation-of-afghan-refugees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos