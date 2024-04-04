Biden trails Trump in 6 of 7 swing states, trailed by key protest votes – National and International News – WEDNESDAY April 3, 2024





Biden trails Trump in 6 of 7 swing states, followed by key protest votes. Taiwan was rocked by its biggest earthquake in 25 years. NATIONAL NEWS Biden trails Trump in 6 of 7 swing states, followed by key protest votes or new poll shows Trump leading Biden in 6 of 7 key states, including some that Biden won in 2020. That year, Biden carried Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. The survey showed that in a head-to-head match: Wisconsin: Biden and Trump are tied

Michigan: Trump leads by 3 points

Pennsylvania: Trump leads by 3 points

Georgia: Trump leads by 1 point

Nevada: Trump leads by 4 points

Arizona: Trump leads by 5 points

North Carolina: Trump leads by 6 points The results were similar in a race that included independents and third-party candidates, except that Biden took the lead in Wisconsin by 3 points. The main disadvantages for Biden captured by the polls had to do with his handling of the economy and his age. Meanwhile, in Tuesday's primary, it ended 50,000 Wisconsin voters cast “uninstructed” ballots. in the democratic primaries. This was Wisconsin's version of the “non-aligned” vote cast in February in Michigan, protesting Biden's political and material support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by only about 20,000 votes. INTERNATIONAL NEWS Taiwan was rocked by its biggest earthquake in 25 years This morning, a 7.4 earthquake struck the semi-autonomous island of Taiwan, centered on the mountainous eastern province of Hualien. In the hours after, the semi-autonomous island experienced 29 aftershocks above magnitude 4, 13 of which were above 5.0 and the largest was 6.0. The earthquake also caused landslides in the mountains which were blocked 100 people who were traveling through highway tunnels in that time. A similar number were trapped under the rubble of collapsed or partially collapsed buildings. It is learned that at least 9 people died and at least 900 were injured. That number could rise as rescue efforts continue. When Turkey experienced two similarly powerful earthquakes last year, thousands of buildings collapsed, killing over 50,000 people. Unlike Turkey, Taiwan strictly enforces its building codes meaning relatively few buildings collapsed despite the earthquake's strength and long duration. It is currently unclear how many buildings across the island have been damaged. However, there are some dramatic images of buildings leaning at precarious angles, particularly in Hualien where the epicenter was. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). See the images of the earthquake and its consequences (opens in a new tab). Like this: HOW Loading…

