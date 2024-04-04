Birthday behind bars in Russia





Today, the leading Russian human rights defender Oleg Orlov turned 71 years old. He spent his birthday behind bars, his health deteriorating not least because of the grueling daily transport from prison to court and back. A Moscow court sentenced Orlov to 2 years and 6 months in prison on bizarre charges of discrediting the Russian armed forces. Orlov, who had been a staunch critic of Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, filed a preliminary appeal against his conviction on March 12. In his filing, Orlov explained that in order to finalize the appeal, he needs access to his full case file and to be able to listen to the trial recording. The response of the authorities, apparently trying to speed up the appeal process, was to transport him to court every day in difficult conditions. He is picked up early in the morning before breakfast, kept for hours in a cold prisoner transport, and returned to his cell late at night, long after dinner. On occasion, Orlov spent the entire day in the prisoner transport room without access to his case file. The daily trips to court also served to limit Orlov's communication with his lawyer, as guards did not allow them to speak confidentially. Exhausted from moving back and forth, freezing in convoy transport, deprived of daily exercise, down on cold rations, and unable to shower, Orlov caught a bad cold that went untreated. The imposed routine does not allow him time to go to the doctor or rest. Orlov's lawyer he complained to the authorities that the daily transfers until he examines all the materials of the case, results in inhuman and degrading treatment and can only be considered as illegal pressure on Orlov to hinder the preparations of the defense for the appeal hearing. In her statement today, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Russia, Mariana Katsarova, expressed concern that the court appears to be deliberately rushing the process to issue a final decision on his appeal, raising concerns about the presumption of innocence and the general fairness of legal proceedings. Katsarova described the authorities' treatment of the Orlovs as blatant politicization of law enforcement and judicial processes to suppress the realization of civil and political rights in Russia. Her conclusion is absolutely correct. Orlov should be released immediately and all charges against him dropped.

