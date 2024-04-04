The latest Israel-Gaza: Biden calls for immediate ceasefire – and tells Netanyahu US support for war depends on steps to protect civilians | World News

Analysis: US has toughened its talks on Israel – but don't expect Washington to cut military supplies

By Mark Stone, US Correspondent

What prompted President Biden to threaten Israel with a change in US policy on Gaza?

Killing foreigners.

A cynical conclusion?

Well, 200 Palestinian aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

They are among more than 30,000 killed. Most of the tape is flattened.

Hospitals have been destroyed along with other infrastructure that allows a population to function – mosques, courts, schools.

There is an acute humanitarian crisis across the belt headed by a famine in the north.

But it was the deaths of foreigners working for the charity World Central Kitchen that prompted the American change.

A US official said this moment “is a turning point in this war”.

Biden even called for an immediate ceasefire despite the US abstaining in a vote on it at the UN a week ago.

The official White House summary of the call between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu suggests that it was particularly tense.

Biden, we are told, “made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian casualties, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers.”

And then the gist: “He made it clear that US policy regarding Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps.”

This key point was developed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“And about our policy in Gaza,” Blinken said, “look, say this if we don't see the changes that we need to see, there will be changes in our policy.”

Of course, what no one has explained is what a change in America's politics would look like.

There is much chatter about the prospect of America pulling its military supply chain to Israel.

But what it sounds like and what it would look like are two different things.

Don't expect America to cut off Israel. Biden wouldn't do it. Congress would not allow it.

If America were to limit its arms supply to Israel, it could leave the Jewish state in an existential position.

Iran and its powerful proxies across the region can exploit a weakness. The only leverage America has is one that Biden can't really pull because it could expose Israel in an existential way.

And it's not like America can meaningfully dictate how Israel uses the weapons it receives from America.

Look again at the language Americans use. Biden spoke about US policy “regarding Gaza”.

Later in the statement: “President Biden made it clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of [Iranian] threats”.

This is its essence. How to restrain Netanyahu on Gaza, when the main lever you have to pull is one you really can't.

This is Biden's challenge. And this is Netanyahu's advantage.