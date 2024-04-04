Pentagon welcomes Sweden and Finland to NATO anniversary ceremony > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

Defense officials today welcomed Finland and Sweden as NATO's two newest members at a flag-raising ceremony as the alliance marked its 75th anniversary.

The flags of both nations were unveiled alongside those of 30 other member states at the Pentagon – a display that underscores the steadfast NATO alliance forged amid the threat of Soviet aggression after World War II.

“At the core of the alliance is a sacred promise — a promise we reaffirm today — that an attack on one is an attack on all,” said Lisa C. Sawyer, deputy assistant secretary for Europe and niton politics during the flag unfurling ceremony.

“For the nations of Sweden and Finland, you now have a commitment from the United States of America and 30 other allies to come to your defense if you need it, and we know we have yours,” she said.

The alliance, which began as a 12-member bloc in April 1949, has long served as a beacon of freedom and stability across Europe. Over the years, the alliance has grown to include 32 members united by the shared principles of democracy and the rule of law.

Sweden and Finland both applied to join the alliance in May 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.

Finland officially joined the alliance exactly one year ago today, after receiving unanimous approval from member states, as required to join the alliance. Sweden became NATO's newest member in March.

Their acceptance ended a long military standoff by the two Nordic countries, as Russian aggression once again threatened peace and stability on Europe's eastern flank.

“Putin's reckless and illegal invasion of Ukraine has returned war to Europe on a scale that NATO's founders had hoped would consign to history,” Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement. Today, the world needs NATO more than ever.

Austin noted that while the shared values ​​that unite NATO allies have been tested, the alliance has only grown in strength.

“In the 21st century, NATO remains the bulwark of our shared security, and America's commitment to this great defense alliance remains a sacred trust,” he said. “Today's 32-member alliance is bigger than ever after the recent historic addition of the proud democracies of Finland and Sweden – stronger than ever and more united than ever.”

Officials from Sweden and Finland underlined their commitment to the alliance as their flags were unfurled at the Pentagon.

“For us, strong defense, being a strong member of NATO, contributing to 360 degrees of NATO security is something we have internalized and take seriously,” said Mikko Hautala, Finland's ambassador to USA. see it in all our actions now and in the future.”

Jonas Wendel, Sweden's deputy chief of mission to the US, said his country's membership, along with Finland's, would create a more predictable geopolitical outlook and increase peace and stability across Europe.

The Pentagon ceremony comes as NATO marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the alliance with the signing of the Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949.

“Never has a single document in so few words meant so much to so many people – so much security, so much prosperity and so much peace,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said as foreign ministers of NATO gathered today in Brussels to mark the anniversary. .

“All because of his solemn promise … we stand together and defend each other as we have done for 75 years,” he said.

In his statement marking the historic momentPresident Joe Biden said the peace and stability provided through “the greatest military alliance in the history of the world” did not “happen by accident, nor was it inevitable.”

“For generations, the United States and our fellow allies have chosen to stand together to stand for freedom and push back against aggression, knowing that we are stronger and the world is safer when we,” he said. he.

In the face of new challenges, this hard-won peace cannot be taken for granted, Biden warned.

“Now, like generations before us, we must choose to protect this progress and build on it,” Biden said. “We must remember that the sacred commitment we make to our allies to protect every inch of NATO territory also makes us safer and gives the United States a security shield unmatched by any other nation in the world.

“And like our ancestors, we must ask ourselves what we can do — what we must do — to create a more peaceful future,” he said.