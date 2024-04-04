Biden warns Netanyahu about humanitarian situation in GazaExBulletin

International
Biden warns Netanyahu about humanitarian situation in Gaza
President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call Thursday that US policy on the Gaza war will be determined if Israel takes “a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps” to address the deaths of civilians and aid workers in Gaza. territory, the White House said.
The 30-minute call came after seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen were killed in Israeli strikes. Biden said the attacks and the humanitarian situation in Gaza were unacceptable and urged Netanyahu to end the hostage talks so an “immediate ceasefire” could be established and more aid delivered to the region.
“He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian casualties, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers,” the White House said in a statement after the call.
“He made it clear that US policy regarding Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps. He underlined that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and to to protect innocent civilians, and he asked the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude an agreement without delay to bring the hostages home,” the White House said.
Where the negotiations stand
Biden's call for Netanyahu to “empower” his negotiators comes after Israeli media reports that Netanyahu has limited their authority to reach a final deal.
Israel did not immediately respond to the White House's reading of the conversation, but on Wednesday, an Israeli official blamed the stalemate in the ceasefire talks on the US decision to allow the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution to pass. in March. 25.
The US move “damaged the momentum of the negotiations” because Hamas strengthened its positions, the official said in a briefing with US media, including NPR. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The US said at the time that the vote did not indicate a change in policy, and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration was “confused” by Israel's apparent anger.
Negotiators had been working toward a temporary ceasefire that would take effect during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in exchange for the release of the hostages. The end of Ramadan is now just a week away.
The US is demanding an immediate response
On Thursday, Kirby told reporters that the White House wants to see a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza and “a reduction in violence against civilians and certainly aid workers” and said he expects initial announcements from Israel in “the next few hours and days “. “
“The president made it clear that the lack of changes in the protection of civilians on the ground, the lack of changes in the volume of humanitarian aid coming in, the lack of any movement for a ceasefire that will allow the hostages to come out and more aid to get in the absence. a reassurance that he will have to reconsider his policy choices regarding Gaza,” Kirby said.
Kirby declined to comment on what the consequences would be if those actions fail to materialize or whether that could include a possible freeze on U.S. military aid to Israel.
“What we want to see is some real change on the Israeli side. And if we don't see change on their side, there's going to have to be change on our side,” Kirby told reporters.
Sources
