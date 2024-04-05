Remarks on the Conference on Restoring Justice for Ukraine

As prepared for delivery

I am grateful to be here today with all of you who are especially dedicated to delivering justice for Ukraine and its people. We have an opportunity to repeat and strengthen our collective resolve and to reflect on what we can all do more.

The United States remains committed to pursuing five paths to justice for Ukraine. Our work in the Dialogue Group is devoted to the following:

1) To advance Work Stream 1, we are supporting Ukrainian authorities as they document, investigate and prosecute international crimes and ensure meaningful victim and witness participation;

2) Our contributions to Work Stream 2 include our efforts to assist the work of international institutions;

3) In line with work streams 3 and 4, we are contributing to efforts to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine;

4) We are also providing funding to civil society organizations that build and prosecute cases outside of Ukraine under the principles of extraterritorial jurisdiction; and finally,

5) We are calling on our legal authorities to advance accountability for Russian aggression and atrocities, such as our recent war crimes indictment and ongoing efforts to seize illicit Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Today, I want to focus on two of these avenues that support Ukrainian authorities and international institutions.

Ukrainian authorities are investigating and prosecuting the vast majority of cases, and they will face this major challenge for many years to come. National institutions should always be the first resort and supporting domestic capacity is fundamental to Ukraine's secure, democratic and just future. These needs are regularly discussed in the Dialogue Group and should continue to be our collective priority.

The United States is a proud co-founder of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group, an initiative we launched with the United Kingdom and the European Union in coordination with Ukraine shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion. ACA is providing timely and multidisciplinary strategic training, consultation and guidance to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine as it works to strengthen its capacity to build strong and fair cases against those responsible for atrocities and provide victim-centered justice.

KCA experts are assisting the OPG to prioritize cases given the extreme scale and complexity of the crime base. AKK experts have advised on hundreds of cases related to international crimes and have conducted over 100 field missions in 15 regions across Ukraine to support regional prosecutors and investigators. AKA implementing entities provide training and other support aimed not only at raising cases against perpetrators, but also raising the needs of victims. The focus remains on cooperation, sustainability and impact, in Kyiv and across the country, wherever atrocities have been committed.

Recognizing that this work will take many years, ACA's Founding Partners have launched a Multinational Fund to enable other donors to join ACA's efforts to help Ukrainian authorities deliver comprehensive and fair justice. We invite you to join us in this initiative.

The United States also reaffirms our robust assistance to international institutions and investigations that are working diligently to advance justice for Ukraine, including the many efforts here in The Hague. This includes our support for the ICC's investigation into the situation in Ukraine. We are too

proud to be a founding associate member of the Damage Registry and to have been among the first to participate in the International Center for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. We will continue to pursue these efforts and encourage others to do so, including joining the Claims Register.

I will close with two main messages.

First, the United States remains committed to working with all of you to support the various interconnected paths to justice for Ukraine.

And second, the needs of those most affected by the Russian war must be prioritized. While the unprecedented international mobilization around criminal prosecutions must continue, our ultimate goal is not just criminal accountability. Rather, we must all work to ensure meaningful and comprehensive justice for the people of Ukraine. This includes helping the people of Ukraine to heal, rebuild and establish the inclusive and secure democracy they are fighting for. Thank you.