Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians or else



Washington

CNN

–



President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that the overall humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable and warned Israel to take steps to address the crisis or face consequences, a harsh statement from Israel's staunchest ally.

The 30-minute conversation was the first phone call between the two leaders since an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen in Gaza. The killings have caused an uproar inside the White House, and Biden has been described as reaching a new level of frustration with the Israeli campaign.

President Biden emphasized that strikes against humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable, the White House said in a statement shortly after the call ended. He made it clear that US policy regarding Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps.

Biden also said Israel must announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers.

In the phone conversation, Netanyahu admitted to his American counterpart that the Israel Defense Forces were to blame for the deaths of seven aid workers at the World Central Kitchen this week and assured Biden that the Israeli government planned to announce measures to prevent such a mistake. again, according to a senior administration official.

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel was determined to improve tracking of nonprofit workers inside Gaza, and Biden asserted that such steps were necessary, the official said. The prime minister also pledged during the call that Israel would soon announce new openings of humanitarian crossings, as well as procedural changes to limit harm to civilians.

CNN reported Thursday afternoon that the Israeli security cabinet has approved the reopening of the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, according to an Israeli official, in order to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Speaking in Brussels after the call, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the stakes clear: If we don't see the changes we need to see, there will be changes in our policy, he said. However, neither Blinken nor National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, speaking later at the White House press conference, elaborated on what those potential policy changes might be.

Kirby said the US would hope to see some announcements of changes here in the coming hours and days, and we won't leave it at that.

Biden did not reveal the specifics of how he would consider changing US policy during the call if Israel does not make changes in its handling of the war in Gaza, speaking instead in the same broad terms reflected in the reading of the call in The White House that concrete changes had to be made, said the senior official of the administration.

While there were moments of disagreement between Biden and Netanyahu over the typical call between two leaders who have known each other for decades, there was no fight, the official said, describing the conversation as straightforward.

According to the official, no follow-up calls between the two leaders are currently planned.

The call represents perhaps the most serious sign of Biden's frustration with the Israeli campaign in Gaza, which was launched in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas. Since then, more than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian enclaves' health ministry, and horrific reports of civilian deaths are reported daily.

The war has become one of Biden's main domestic political issues ahead of the November election, as key parts of his coalition of voters have been angered by the presidents support for the Israeli war. Protests have appeared at nearly every public event the president has held outside the White House in recent months, and he faced in an intimate meeting with Muslim leaders earlier this week fierce opposition to US war policy.

That political conundrum made Thursday's calls and statements from Blinken and Kirby particularly telling, as both men indicated a possible shift in the US's stance on war could occur if Israel continues its current practices.

Blinken said Israel must not stoop to the level of Hamas in its response to the group's Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel is not Hamas, Blinken said. Israel is a democracy, Hamas a terrorist organization. And democracies place the highest value on human life—any human life.

Biden was shocked by the World Central Kitchen workers' strike, Kirby said.

Israel has accepted responsibility for the attacks, but said the convoy was not targeted and the deaths of the workers were not intentional. The country continues to investigate the circumstances of the murder. Blinken acknowledged that the World Kitchen Central strike was not the first time Israel has killed aid workers in conflict.

It must be the last, he said.

But even as the administration was hinting at possible policy changes if Israel did not stop killing civilians, the US was sending more lethal weapons to its ally.

Biden will greenlight an $18 billion sale of fighter jets from the United States and Israel, and the administration recently authorized the transfer to Israel of more than 1,000,500 pounds of bombs and more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs, according to three people familiar with this matter. .

Kirby defended the arms sales and transfers as the product of years of processes.

Except for the two months immediately following the attack, we haven't really sent emergency aid and military aid to Israel, Kirby said. What you're seeing here is the result of a years-long process of foreign military sales to Israel.

Earlier Thursday, one of the Bidens' closest allies on Capitol Hill, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, told CNN that for the first time he is open to applying conditions on aid to Israel following the strike by World Central Kitchen workers.

I think they were at that point, he told CNN's Sara Sidner. I think they were at the point where President Biden has said and I have said and others have said that if Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, ordered the IDF to Rafah on the stairs, they would drop thousands of pounds of bombs and send a battalion to go. behind Hamas and make no provision for civilians or for humanitarian aid, that I would vote to condition aid to Israel.

The president has called for a temporary ceasefire that includes the release of hostages held by Hamas and has repeatedly said he does not want Israel to launch a ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza, where dozens of displaced Gazans have sought housing. He again called for a temporary ceasefire in a phone call with Netanyahu on Thursday.

He underlined that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the prime minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home, the House said. White in her following statement. The call.

But, so far, Biden has not called for a permanent ceasefire. His reluctance to do so is all the more remarkable with the actions and public statements of other world leaders, including US allies.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Donald Judd contributed to this report.