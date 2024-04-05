International Festival Welcomes Global and Campus Communities Syracuse University News





Campus and Community of Center for International Services in partnership with Student Association invites the campus community to participate in the annual festival International Festival on Sunday, April 14, 2-6 p.m., Goldstein Auditorium, Schine Student Center. Now in its fourth year, this festive campus tradition has grown into a large-scale showcase further honoring the cultural traditions and talents across the student experience. Highlights include the opportunity to experience a variety of traditional food samples, performances, activities and decorative booths hosted by participating registered student organizations (RSOs). Admission to the event is free and includes a schedule of table shows and exhibits. The event will also feature a full menu of food samples from the countries, regions and cultures of participating RSOs. Attendees with current student ID will receive a punch card to enjoy free food samples. All additional food samples are $1 and cash only will be accepted. Every year the students put in a lot of work to prepare for the festival and we are excited to help them put on another great event, says Juan Tavares, director of the Center for International Services. We invite all members of the campus community to join in connecting with RSOs, build cross-cultural understanding, learn more about the cultural traditions of RSOs and their participating students, and join our student body's inclusive celebration of diverse. Participating 2024 RSOs include the following. For more information or to request accommodation, get in touch Center for International Services at [email protected] or 315.443.2457. Story by Madison Manczko 24, SI Newhouse School of Public Communications

