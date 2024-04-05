France is deeply concerned by the ongoing violence against (…)





I would like to thank K. Khiari and L. Doughten for their information, Mr. President, France is deeply concerned by the ongoing violence and atrocities committed by the junta in Myanmar against the population. The coup-born regime continues to massacre civilians. There is indiscriminate violence by the junta, which consistently targets the most vulnerable, including children, in a manner that shows contempt for international law. The junta continues to bomb villages, hospitals, refugee camps, schools, as it did in Kajah State on February 5. We are concerned about the fate of refugees and internally displaced persons, including those from the Rohingya minority. The situation in Rakhine State is particularly dire and this threatens regional stability. The junta continues to prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid that the people urgently need, as it does throughout the territory, in clear violation of international humanitarian law. The junta also continues to violate human rights, particularly the rights of women and girls, who continue to be targets of violence, including sexual violence. Mr. President, Given these circumstances, we remain mobilized and call for a more determined and stronger commitment from the international community. France will continue to increase its humanitarian aid to the Burmese population, it has reached 6.5 million euros in 2023, which is more than double the amount of 2022. We call for comprehensive humanitarian access, full, safe and unhindered throughout the country and to all those in need. We are continuing financial support for the benefit of the Rohingya, particularly through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees programs in Myanmar and Bangladesh. We applaud the role of Bangladesh, which has firmly demonstrated its solidarity by hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees on its territory. There is a critical need to create the conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of these refugees. Mr. President, We call for the full implementation of Council Resolution 2669. We call for an end to violence and the release of all political prisoners, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as well as President of the Republic Win Myint. Alongside its European partners, France is pursuing its own policy of sanctions against the regime that emerged from the coup. France supports the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, its work against impunity is critical and we also support the resolutions on human rights in Burma presented by the EU to the Human Rights Council and the UN. In this regard, we welcome the work of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, whose mandate has just been renewed. Finally, France reiterates its full support for ASEAN's efforts to resolve the crisis, within the framework of the Five-Point Consensus. The Security Council should be able to support these efforts if necessary. France recalls its commitment to work with all ASEAN countries, as well as Myanmar's neighbors, who have a central role to play, including humanitarian aid. Mr. President, We call for the swift appointment of a UN Special Envoy for Myanmar and welcome the imminent appointment announced this morning. Thank you for your attention.

