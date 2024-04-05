Province shuts down plan for Antigonish merger

In the face of mounting criticism and after a tense public meeting with the premier earlier this week, the Nova Scotia government has backed away from a piece of legislation that would have led to municipal consolidation in Antigonish County.

“I'm very excited,” Anne-Marie Long, a member of the citizens' group opposing the proposed merger, told reporters at Province House after learning of the decision.

“It's been over two years of solid work by a group of people to fight this because there was no plan made to do this, not at all, and it was done quickly. People were not consulted.”

Long and others have criticized the process, which was then initiated votes from the councils for the city of Antigonish and the Antigonish county municipality. But residents weren't given a chance to vote on the issue, critics said, and information was lacking about how the merger would affect things like taxes and utilities.

The changes are not enough to address the concerns

In response to these concerns, Minister of Municipal Affairs John Lohr presented a change in legislation last week that it would require a review by the Services and Review Board before the merger could proceed.

Lohr told reporters on Thursday The decision to cancel the bill followed a public meeting in Antigonish Earlier this week Prime Minister Tim Houston attended. The meeting gathered about 500 people.

Lohr said his government respected the vote of the two councils, but they could not ignore growing opposition from communities and evidence that there was no clear “broad-based” support for the merger.

In a statement, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Warden Owen McCarron said they learned of the provincial government's decision after a meeting with Houston on Thursday morning.

“We are extremely disappointed and disappointed,” they said.

“We followed the process that was presented to us and trusted the Houston government to respect the decisions of our respective councils and pass the special legislation. We firmly believe the people of Antigonish would have been better served under the leadership of a municipal entity. . . .”

Antigonish County Mayor Owen McCarron, with City of Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher, seen in a photo, say they are disappointed by the provincial government's decision. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

The Municipal Government Act includes provisions outlining how the amalgamation should take place, including the requirement for public consultation. But Lohr could not say why that process was not followed in this case.

“In hindsight, that's a good question. So I think we'll look at that process, and we certainly want to use that process in the future.”

Lohr said one of his government's strengths is its willingness to listen to the public and change course as required.

The opposition refers to electoral considerations

Opposition leaders argued that the change of course in this case had less to do with listening to the public and more to do with concern for the electoral future of cabinet ministers Michelle Thompson and Greg Morrow, the Progressive Conservative MPs for Antigonish and Guysborough-Tracadie, respectively.

“It's really been an absolute mess from the beginning and all of this could have been avoided if they had just done their work beforehand, met with people and put themselves in a position to respond to them. simpler questions,” Liberal Leader Zach Churchill. he told reporters.

“They hid from this community for two years until the 11th hour, they absolutely hid and they wouldn't even deal with them.”

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr says it was this public meeting earlier this week with Premier Tim Houston that convinced the government it needed to scrap the legislation. (Facebook/ Let Antigonish decide)

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said if the Conservatives were concerned about anything other than electoral success, they wouldn't have introduced the bill in the first place.

“I think they were very concerned that they had two cabinet members whose future was very public and clearly implicated by people who were upset about this process. I think the prime minister saw that himself when he went there.”

Chender said the Municipal Government Act makes clear the process that is supposed to be followed for amalgamation to happen and that process was ignored.

“And now they're saying, 'Oh, maybe we should have public input.' I think this is a government that only wants to govern by short cuts, doesn't do its homework and won't stick with a decision, and this is part of a long pattern of that.”

Long expects that when voters go to the polls this fall to select municipal representatives “it will be a one-issue election,” where people will vote for candidates based on their stance on unionization.