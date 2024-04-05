Home Stretch WA has now been rolled out across WA with $46.3 million in additional funding provided





Image: On the WA Government's announcement of additional funding for the Home Stretch WA program, which is now available and being rolled out to young people across the state. Home Stretch WA supports young people in Perth and across regional Western Australia who leave home care at age 18 and helps them transition into interdependent living by providing extended support and resources until age 21 . Home Stretch WA supports young people with access to housing, education and training opportunities, employment and local services; as well as positive experiences of personal well-being and in the development of important life skills. There is a strong focus on connecting young people with their circles of support and their culture. Nine Community Controlled Aboriginal Organizations and three Community Service Organizations have been commissioned to deliver Home Stretch WA to eligible care leavers in metropolitan Perth and all regional areas of Western Australia. Goldfields Indigenous Housing Organization Inc. has recently been designated to deliver the program in the Goldfields-Esperance region and Yorganop Association Incorporated will deliver the program throughout the wheat belt. The rollout of Home Stretch WA across WA has been a collaborative process between Communities and our district Child Protection offices, Community of Practice Anglican, Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, Community Service Organizations and young people with lived experience and caretakers. The WA Government has provided additional funding of $46.3 million over the next 4 years for the Home Stretch WA program, ensuring the continued support of young people leaving home care. This additional funding will build on $37.2 million to make Home Stretch WA permanent across the state, following a trial of the program launched in 2019. Home Stretch WA is on track to provide more than 300 young people with individualized support and assistance as they transition out of care and into independence. For more information, visit our Home Stretch WA website.

