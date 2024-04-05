Britain industrialized over a century earlier than the history books claim

Britain was well on its way to an industrialized economy under the Stuarts in the 1700sth century – over 100 years before textbooks mark the start of the Industrial Revolution – according to the most detailed professional history of a nation ever created.

Built from more than 160 million records and spanning over three centuries, the University of Cambridge Past economies The website uses census records, parish registers, probate records and more to trace changes in the British workforce from the Elizabethan era to the eve of the First World War.

Research shows that 17th century, Britain saw a great decline in agricultural peasantry and an increase in people producing goods: from local artisans such as blacksmiths, shoemakers and wheelwrights, to an explosion in networks of home-based weavers who produced clothes for wholesale sale.

Historians say the record suggests Britain was emerging as the world's first industrial power several generations before the mills and steam engines of the late 1800s.th century – has long been credited as the birth of global industry and economic growth.

“By cataloging and mapping the records of centuries of employment, we can see that the story we tell ourselves about Britain's history needs to be rewritten,” he said. Leigh Shaw-Taylorproject leader and Professor of Economic History at the Cambridge Faulty of History.

“We have detected a shift towards employment in goods production that suggests Britain was already industrializing over a century before the Industrial Revolution.”

In fact, by the early 1800s, when William Blake was writing about “dark satanic mills,” the numbers involved in production had long been flatlining. Many parts of Britain were even being “deindustrialised”, researchers say – as manufacturing was dumped from much of the country to concentrate around the coalfields.

Instead, 19th century saw a near doubling of the service sector – a boom that is often thought to have started around the 1950s. These included sales clerks, domestic staff, professionals such as lawyers and teachers, and a large increase in transport workers in canals and railways.

By 1911, about 13% of all workers were in transportation. The research suggests that the service sector in Britain has grown almost continuously for three hundred years.

of www.economiespast.org The site has compiled and summarized employment statistics at local levels across England and Wales, allowing users to track changes in the workforce.

The site, a collaboration between the University's Faculty of History and the Department of Geography, is also broken down by sector and, after 1851, by gender and age – revealing the extent of child labour.

“The question of why the industrial age came about in Britain is a hotly debated issue, with coal, technology and empire all key factors,” said Prof Shaw-Taylor.

“Our database shows that a surge in entrepreneurship and productivity transformed the economy in 2017th century, laying the foundations for the world's first industrial economy”.

“Britain was already a nation of makers in 1700”

Prof Leigh Shaw-Taylor

“A hundred years have been spent studying the Industrial Revolution based on a misunderstanding of what it involved,” he said.

'Industry without machines'

As much of Europe remained predominantly agricultural, the number of male agricultural workers in Britain fell by over a third (64% to 42%) from 1600–1740.

At the same time, from 1600-1700, the share of male labor involved in the production of goods increased by 50% to slightly less than half of the workers (28% to 42%).

The "secondary sector" is work in manufacturing and production, and the "tertiary sector" is work in the service sector.

According to Shaw-Taylor's estimates, the share of the British workforce in an occupation involving manufacturing rather than agriculture was three times that of France by 1700.

“We can't say for sure why this change happened in Britain and not elsewhere,” he said. “However, the English economy of the time was more liberal, with fewer tariffs and restrictions, unlike on the Continent.”

The movement of goods within many European countries was subject to tariffs by land barons, so markets were often very local. In England there is little record of such taxes after the medieval era.

Shaw-Taylor argues that trade guilds also had more power in other nations. For example, textile production was banned in the countryside around the Dutch city of Leiden, and in Sweden no shops were allowed in rural areas until the 19th century.th century.

However, in England in 1700, half of all manufacturing employment was in the countryside. “In addition to village craftsmen, there were networks of weavers in rural areas who worked for merchants who supplied the wool and sold the finished items,” Shaw-Taylor said.

Textile industries, or metalworkers who made nails and scythes, were formed as “machineless factories spread over hundreds of families” according to Shaw-Taylor – and more and more goods were produced for international markets.

In Gloucestershire, for example, expansions in textiles, footwear and metals saw the share of the male workforce in the industry rise from a third (33%) to almost half (48%) during the 17th century.

Meanwhile in Lancashire, men's share of manufacturing work rose from 42% in 1660 to 61% in 1750, driven by the doubling of textile workers (from 15% to 30%). All this happened before the Industrial Revolution.

Several networks evolved into the workshops, and eventually the mills of Blake's visions, as industries migrated to the north of England, where coal was plentiful and crops were more difficult to grow.

This meant that by the mid-18sth century – regarded as the start of the Industrial Revolution – much of the South and East of England had actually lost its long-established industries and even reverted to farm work, according to research.

For example, Norfolk was probably 17th the most industrialized county of the century, with 63% of males raised in industry by 1700. But this actually fell to 39% during the 18th century, while the share of the male workforce in agriculture jumped from less than a third (28%) to over half (51%).